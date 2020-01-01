Supra（SUPRA）代幣經濟學
Supra（SUPRA）資訊
Supra 是從 MoveVM 開始的 MultiVM Layer 1。 Supra 正在建立世界上第一個垂直整合的一體化區塊鏈，在 300 個全球分散式節點上實現 500,000 TPS 吞吐量，並具有亞秒級共識延遲。原生預言機價格回饋、鏈上隨機性、跨鏈通訊和自動化，以及 EVM 和 SolanaVM 支援即將推出； Supra 為開發人員提供了在統一平台上建立超級 dApp 所需的一切。
Supra（SUPRA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Supra（SUPRA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Supra（SUPRA）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 SUPRA 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
SUPRA ($SUPRA) is the native token of the Supra MultiVM Layer 1 ecosystem. Its tokenomics are designed to prioritize long-term growth, community engagement, and sustainable ecosystem incentives. The token supply, allocation, usage, and unlocking mechanisms are structured to support Supra’s vision of a robust, decentralized infrastructure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: The maximum supply of SUPRA tokens was increased from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for the Token Generation Event (TGE). This change was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The initial distribution and unlocking of tokens occur at the TGE, with a significant portion of the supply locked and released gradually over time.
Allocation Mechanism
The SUPRA token allocation is designed to support community, ecosystem, development, and long-term project sustainability. While a detailed allocation table is not available in the retrieved data, the following categories are emphasized:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community
|Major focus, with airdrops and incentives for active participants.
|Ecosystem
|Supports dApp development, integrations, and ecosystem growth.
|Team
|No team tokens are unlocked at TGE; gradual vesting planned.
|Development
|Funds ongoing protocol and infrastructure development.
|Treasury
|Ensures long-term sustainability and strategic initiatives.
|Investors/Advisors
|Locked and released according to vesting schedules.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: SUPRA is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an incentive for validators and ecosystem participants.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Community members can earn SUPRA through participation in airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and ecosystem bounties.
- dApp Integration: SUPRA is used within dApps built on Supra’s MultiVM Layer 1, including for oracle services and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Investor Tokens: No team tokens are unlocked at TGE. Both team and investor allocations are subject to strict locking and vesting schedules to align long-term incentives.
- Gradual Unlocking: The majority of the token supply is locked at launch and released gradually over several years to prevent sudden supply shocks and promote ecosystem stability.
Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedule: SUPRA employs a multi-year vesting schedule. Team and investor tokens are released gradually, with no immediate unlock at TGE.
- Community and Ecosystem Unlocks: Airdrops and ecosystem incentives are distributed over time, with mechanisms in place to reward ongoing participation and contribution.
- Long-Term Focus: The unlocking process is designed to extend over several years, ensuring that the circulating supply grows in a controlled and predictable manner.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Max supply: 100B SUPRA; TGE initiates distribution
|Allocation
|Community, Ecosystem, Team (locked), Development, Treasury, Investors
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, airdrops, ecosystem rewards
|Locking
|Team/investor tokens locked at TGE; gradual vesting
|Unlocking
|Multi-year schedule; no team unlock at TGE; community/eco unlocks ongoing
Additional Notes
- Supra’s tokenomics are designed to avoid short-term speculation and encourage long-term participation.
- The project emphasizes transparency, with regular updates and community engagement regarding token supply and distribution.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any future changes to allocation or vesting, refer to official Supra announcements and documentation.
Supra（SUPRA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Supra（SUPRA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SUPRA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SUPRA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 SUPRA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SUPRA 代幣的實時價格吧！
