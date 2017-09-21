Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟學
Chainlink（LINK）資訊
Chainlink的LINK網路是第一個分散的oracle網路，允許任何人安全地提供智能合同，訪問關鍵的外部數據，脫機支付和任何其他API功能。任何擁有數據Feed，脫機服務（如本地付款）或任何其他API的用戶均可以直接將其提供給智能合同，以換取LINK令牌。
Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Chainlink（LINK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Chainlink（LINK）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 LINK 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.
- Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Public Token Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Raised $32M in September 2017
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|For node incentives and ecosystem growth
|Company Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|For development and operational costs
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.
- Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.
- Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.
- Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.
- Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.
- Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.
- Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).
- Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.
- Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.
- Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint
|Allocation
|35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve
|Usage
|Payment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards
|Locking
|28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards
|Unlocking
|7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days
Additional Notes
- Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.
- Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.
- Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.
- Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.
Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.
Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Chainlink（LINK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 LINK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
LINK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 LINK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 LINK 代幣的實時價格吧！
