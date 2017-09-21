Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟學

Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Chainlink（LINK），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Chainlink（LINK）資訊

Chainlink的LINK網路是第一個分散的oracle網路，允許任何人安全地提供智能合同，訪問關鍵的外部數據，脫機支付和任何其他API功能。任何擁有數據Feed，脫機服務（如本地付款）或任何其他API的用戶均可以直接將其提供給智能合同，以換取LINK令牌。

幣種官網：
https://chain.link/
幣種白皮書：
https://chain.link/whitepaper
區塊查詢：
https://etherscan.io/token/0x514910771af9ca656af840dff83e8264ecf986ca

Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Chainlink（LINK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 11.82B
$ 11.82B$ 11.82B
總供應量：
--
----
流通量：
$ 657.10M
$ 657.10M$ 657.10M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
--
----
最高價：
$ 52.922
$ 52.922$ 52.922
最低價：
$ 0.1262969970703125
$ 0.1262969970703125$ 0.1262969970703125
目前價格：
$ 17.99
$ 17.99$ 17.99

Chainlink（LINK）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 LINK 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.
  • Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (LINK)% of Max SupplyNotes
Public Token Sale350,000,00035%Raised $32M in September 2017
Node Operators & Ecosystem350,000,00035%For node incentives and ecosystem growth
Company Reserve300,000,00030%For development and operational costs
Total1,000,000,000100%
  • Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.
  • Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.
  • Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.
  • Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.
  • Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.
  • Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.
  • Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).
  • Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.
  • Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.
  • Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint
Allocation35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve
UsagePayment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees
IncentivesStaking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards
Locking28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards
Unlocking7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days

Additional Notes

  • Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.
  • Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.
  • Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.
  • Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.

Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.

Chainlink（LINK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Chainlink（LINK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 LINK 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

LINK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 LINK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 LINK 代幣的實時價格吧！

