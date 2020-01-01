GROK（GROK）代幣經濟學
GROK是以太坊上的模因幣。
GROK（GROK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 GROK（GROK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
GROK（GROK）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 GROK 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Grok, inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI, is a meme-centric cryptocurrency with multiple variants and unclear formal ties to the core AI project. Due to its viral nature, several projects and variants exist under the "Grok" name; however, the following summary is based on the most prominent $GROK token launched in Q4 2023, with tokenomics information gleaned from public sources, whitepapers, and contract data as of mid-2025.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, ERC-20 token (most variants)
- Total Supply: 6.596 billion GROK tokens (as of June 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~6.32 billion, indicating most tokens are unlocked and circulating[^charts]
- Distribution: Initial mint event; no evidence of ongoing emissions, mining, or inflation
- No Deflationary Mechanism: Standard meme coin ERC-20, no automatic burns, mints, or on-chain economic policy beyond contract-defined supply
Allocation Mechanism
Due to the meme nature and decentralized origins of Grok tokens, full allocation transparency is lacking. The following describes typical patterns and evidence from whitepapers and community statements:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Lockup
|Comments
|Presale/Public Sale
|~50%*
|None
|Usually open for anyone to purchase
|Liquidity/DEX Pools
|~30%*
|None
|Provided to ensure trading
|Marketing & Community Incentives
|~10%*
|None
|For airdrops, partnerships, growth
|Team/Development
|0% (claimed)
|N/A
|"No team tokens" per Grok variant docs
|Reserve/Ecosystem
|~10%*
|None
|For future projects or emergencies
*Precise percentages are estimates from available project docs and may not add to 100%. "No team tokens" and "liquidity locked" are frequently claimed for Grok meme coins, especially the "Grok Heroes" and major $GROK variants.
Notable Features:
- Liqudity Locked: Some implementations (e.g., Grok Heroes) have explicitly locked liquidity on DEXes for 100 years, attempting to foster trust.
- No Centralized Ownership: Most contracts renounce ownership after launch, disabling future admin actions.
- No Ongoing Allocations: Team tokens are eschewed to avoid centralization or rug pull risk.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Use: Speculation, trading, access to meme-driven communities, and participation in Grok ecosystem campaigns (e.g., airdrops, NFT integration)
- Utility: In some variants (e.g., Grok AI products), GROK tokens may be used as access or payment for:
- AI and NFT services
- Community and platform voting/participation
- Contributor and engagement rewards
- Incentives: Community giveaways, meme contests, and rewards for social media participation are typical. Some projects integrate liquidity farming or staking, but mainstream $GROK tokens offer little/no formal DeFi utility.
Mechanism Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Trading
|Available on DEXs and CEXs for open trading
|NFTs
|Some projects support NFT minting or trading via GROK
|Community Rating
|Used for voting, contests, or rewards in communities
|Payments/Utility
|Intended for payment for Grok AI services (where available)
|Rewards
|Occasional airdrops or engagement campaigns
Locking Mechanism
- General Policy: Most Grok tokens specifically avoid team or shareholder lock-ups. Instead, liquidity locks are prioritized.
- No Token Vesting: There is no evidence of traditional vesting contracts, cliff periods, or time-based vesting for significant allocations in main $GROK variants.
- Community Locking (Liquidity Only): DEX liquidity is often locked for decades via third-party services to foster transparency and security.
- No Staking Mechanisms: Standard Grok tokenomics lack staking for yield or other DeFi lockups.
Unlocking Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked and tradable at launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no vesting cliffs or future unlock events for core $GROK. All tokens not pooled for liquidity or marketing are fully liquid immediately.
- Supply Tracking: Both total and circulating supply have remained flat since launch, supporting fixed-supply claims.
Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Total Supply
|6.596 billion
|Circulating Supply
|~6.32 billion
|Allocation
|Presale/public, liquidity, marketing, no team tokens
|Vesting/Locking
|Generally none—liquidity is only element with lock
|Usage
|Speculation, AI product access, NFTs, rewards, payments
|Incentives
|Meme engagement, contests, limited airdrops
|Unlocking
|Full circulating at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Limitations, Risks, and Critique
- Meme Coin Risks: Grok tokens, while popular, are highly speculative, with price volatility and liquidity risks due to their meme-driven nature.
- Transparency: Full transparency on allocations and contract actions is often missing. Tokenomics claims (no team tokens, locked liquidity) are often marketing-driven.
- Utility: Most use cases are secondary to speculation; practical token use is not always guaranteed, and ties to the original Grok AI project may be minimal or absent.
- No Formal Economic Controls: Lack of inflation control, burning, or demand sinks may impact long-term sustainability.
Conclusion
Grok tokens primarily employ meme coin tokenomics: immediate, fixed-supply issuance without formal lockups, vesting, or inflation control. Utility focuses on speculation, engagement, and supporting a viral crypto culture rather than deep technical integration or economic innovation. While this approach enables rapid market adoption and enthusiastic communities, it increases the risk of high volatility and lack of ongoing alignment between token utility and value. As always, due diligence and risk awareness are paramount when considering any meme coin investment.
Recent Circulating Supply Insights
Supply metrics show Grok's circulating supply has remained constant at approximately 6.32 billion versus a total supply of 6.596 billion over the past week, with no observed unlocks or vesting events—supporting fixed supply and immediate liquidity characteristics.
[^charts]: Chart data as of June 2025 shows circulating supply unchanged at ~6.32B and total supply at 6.596B.
GROK（GROK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 GROK（GROK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 GROK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
GROK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 GROK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 GROK 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
