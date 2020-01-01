Fred（FRED）代幣經濟學
Fred（FRED）資訊
FRED是Solana鏈上的模因幣。
Fred（FRED）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Fred（FRED）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Fred（FRED）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 FRED 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a Solana-based memecoin that emerged during a wave of animal-themed tokens inspired by viral stories and pop culture. FRED quickly gained traction, recording nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million, with a market cap that peaked at $129 million during its initial surge. However, as with many memecoins, its long-term viability is uncertain and its economics are primarily driven by community speculation and narrative momentum.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain (launched via pump.fun, a popular Solana memecoin platform).
- Initial Distribution: FRED was created using a standardized template on pump.fun, which automates token creation and initial liquidity provision.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not publicly documented in the available sources, but memecoins on pump.fun typically have a fixed supply minted at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Documented Allocation Breakdown: There is no evidence of a formal allocation to teams, advisors, or investors. Tokens are generally distributed to the public via open trading on decentralized exchanges immediately after launch.
- No Vesting or Lockups: There are no records of vesting schedules, lockups, or structured unlock events for FRED. All tokens are typically liquid from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: FRED is a speculative asset, with its main utility being trading and participation in the memecoin ecosystem.
- Staking: FRED can be staked in certain Solana DeFi pools (e.g., Solbank), where users can earn additional tokens (such as SB) as rewards. The typical weekly ROI for staking FRED is around 1.48%, with a 2% fee for deposits and withdrawals.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is largely driven by social media hype, community memes, and viral narratives rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Enforced Locking: There is no evidence of protocol-level token locking or vesting. All tokens are tradable and transferable from launch.
- Staking Pools: Users may voluntarily lock FRED in staking pools to earn yield, but this is optional and not enforced by the token contract.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled unlock events or vesting cliffs. All tokens are available for trading and use immediately upon launch.
Token Economics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, minted at launch via pump.fun on Solana
|Allocation
|No formal allocation; all tokens available to public at launch
|Usage
|Speculation, trading, staking in DeFi pools (e.g., Solbank)
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (e.g., earn SB tokens), community-driven hype
|Locking
|No protocol lock; optional staking lock in DeFi pools
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens liquid from inception
Additional Context and Implications
- Legal and Regulatory: FRED and similar tokens launched via pump.fun have been subject to legal scrutiny, with allegations that the platform facilitated the creation of unregistered securities. This regulatory risk is a significant consideration for participants.
- Speculative Nature: As a memecoin, FRED’s economics are not designed for long-term sustainability or utility. Its value is highly volatile and driven by social sentiment.
- No Documented Roadmap or Governance: There is no evidence of a formal roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development.
Summary
FRED exemplifies the current memecoin trend: rapid, community-driven launches with minimal formal structure, no vesting or allocation schedules, and value derived almost entirely from social momentum. Participants should be aware of the speculative and high-risk nature of such tokens, as well as the lack of transparency and regulatory uncertainties surrounding their issuance and trading.
Fred（FRED）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Fred（FRED）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 FRED 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
FRED 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 FRED 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 FRED 代幣的實時價格吧！
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。