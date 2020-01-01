Destra Network（DSYNC）代幣經濟學
Destra Network（DSYNC）資訊
Destra Network 正在為雲端運算、人工智慧和網路服務建立一個去中心化的生態系統。它旨在解決困擾傳統網路基礎設施的中心化、審查和隱私問題。
Destra Network（DSYNC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Destra Network（DSYNC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Destra Network（DSYNC）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 DSYNC 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Destra Network is a decentralized platform focused on cloud computing, AI computing, and decentralized storage, powered by its native token, DSYNC. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available research and project documentation.
Issuance Mechanism
Destra Network’s token issuance aligns with trends in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs):
- Deflationary Model: DSYNC is a deflationary token. Usage-driven buybacks and burns are implemented, meaning tokens are periodically removed from circulation as network adoption grows, increasing scarcity.
- Proof of Sync Consensus: New tokens are issued as rewards to node operators who contribute computational resources, with rewards tied to actual network activity and usage rather than a fixed inflation schedule.
- Hybrid Incentive Structure: While specific emission rates are not disclosed, Destra’s model is consistent with the broader DePIN trend of combining fixed and KPI-driven issuance. This means some rewards may be time-based, while others are tied to network performance metrics (e.g., active nodes, compute usage).
Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation percentages are not explicitly published, the following can be inferred from the available documentation and industry standards:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Node Operator Rewards
|Incentives for providing GPU/computing resources to the network
|Staking Rewards
|For users who stake DSYNC to secure the network and participate in consensus
|Ecosystem/Community
|Incentives for early adopters, developers, and ecosystem growth
|Team & Development
|Reserved for ongoing development and operational costs
|Buyback & Burn Reserve
|Tokens set aside for buyback and burn mechanisms
Note: The exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public sources as of July 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: DSYNC is used to pay for decentralized compute, storage, and AI services on the Destra Network.
- Staking: Node operators must deposit DSYNC to run nodes, aligning their incentives with network health and security.
- Rewards: Node operators and stakers receive DSYNC rewards based on their contributions and network activity.
- Buyback & Burn: A portion of network fees is used to buy back DSYNC from the market and burn it, reducing supply and increasing token value over time.
- Ecosystem Growth: Early adopter programs and incentive pools (e.g., $100,000 reward pool) are used to bootstrap network participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: DSYNC tokens staked by node operators are locked for the duration of node operation. This ensures long-term commitment and network stability.
- Incentive Program Locks: Early adopter and incentive rewards may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell-off and align long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens staked for node operation are typically unlocked when the node ceases operation, subject to a cooldown or unbonding period (exact duration not specified).
- Incentive Unlocks: Early adopter and ecosystem rewards may have scheduled unlocks, but specific timelines are not publicly disclosed.
- General Trend: Consistent with DePIN best practices, newer projects like Destra tend to have lower first-year emissions and more gradual unlock schedules to ensure sustainability and reduce inflationary pressure.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Deflationary, usage-driven buybacks & burns, Proof of Sync rewards
|Allocation
|Node rewards, staking, ecosystem, team, buyback/burn (percentages not disclosed)
|Usage
|Payments for compute/storage/AI, staking, governance, buyback & burn
|Incentives
|Node operator rewards, staking rewards, early adopter programs
|Locking
|Staking lock for node ops, possible vesting for incentives
|Unlocking
|Unstaking/cooldown for node ops, scheduled unlocks for incentives (details not public)
Key Insights and Implications
- Sustainability: The deflationary model and usage-driven burns are designed to ensure long-term value appreciation and network sustainability.
- Alignment of Incentives: By tying rewards to real network activity and requiring staking for node operation, Destra aligns participant incentives with network health.
- Gradual Unlocks: Following industry trends, Destra likely employs gradual unlocks to avoid market shocks and foster organic growth.
- Transparency: While the broad mechanisms are clear, the lack of detailed public allocation and unlock schedules is a limitation for deep due diligence.
Limitations
- No Public Detailed Tokenomics Table: As of July 2025, Destra Network has not published a granular breakdown of token allocations, vesting schedules, or precise unlock timelines.
- Industry Alignment: The mechanisms described are consistent with leading DePIN projects, but investors should seek direct confirmation from official Destra Network channels for the most current and detailed figures.
Actionable Recommendation:
For the most up-to-date and detailed tokenomics, including allocation percentages and unlock schedules, consult the Destra Network documentation or reach out to the project team via their official channels.
Destra Network（DSYNC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Destra Network（DSYNC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 DSYNC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
DSYNC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 DSYNC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 DSYNC 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 DSYNC
想將 Destra Network（DSYNC）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 DSYNC 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Destra Network（DSYNC）價格歷史
分析 DSYNC 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
DSYNC 價格預測
想知道 DSYNC 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 DSYNC 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。
購買 Destra Network（DSYNC）
數量
1 DSYNC = 0.12755 USD