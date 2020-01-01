CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）代幣經濟學
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）資訊
CZ官宣的狗
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 BROCCOLI 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Broccoli 714 is a memecoin that emerged in early 2025 following Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's public reveal of his dog's name, "Broccoli." The token quickly gained traction on BNB Chain and other blockchains, with significant trading activity and social media attention. However, Broccoli 714, like many memecoins, exhibits highly speculative and community-driven tokenomics, with little to no formal documentation or standardized economic design. Below is a comprehensive analysis based on available data:
Issuance Mechanism
- Decentralized, Permissionless Launch: Broccoli 714 was created in a frenzy of memecoin launches, primarily on platforms like Four.Meme (BNB Chain) and Pump.fun (Solana). The tokens were deployed by anonymous or pseudonymous developers, often using automated smart contracts.
- No Official Supply Cap or Emission Schedule: There is no evidence of a fixed maximum supply, structured emission, or inflation schedule. The supply and contract parameters are determined by the deploying party at launch, with no central authority or ongoing minting.
Allocation Mechanism
- Creator/Insider Allocation: Early reports indicate that some Broccoli-themed tokens saw their creators or "snipers" use smart contracts to acquire large portions of the supply at launch. For example, one wallet acquired over 110 million tokens and sold them for millions in profit within minutes.
- Open Market Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via open trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) immediately after launch. There were no public sales, airdrops, or structured vesting for the broader community.
- No Documented Team, Treasury, or Ecosystem Allocations: Unlike more formal projects, there is no evidence of pre-allocated reserves for development, marketing, or ecosystem growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Purely Speculative Asset: Broccoli 714, like most memecoins, has no intrinsic utility, governance function, or protocol-based rewards. Its primary use is for speculative trading and social signaling within the crypto community.
- No Staking, Yield, or Fee Distribution: There are no mechanisms for holders to earn passive income, participate in governance, or receive protocol fees.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is driven by social media hype, viral trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or contractual restrictions on transfers. All tokens are typically liquid and tradeable from the moment of launch.
- Potential for Insider Advantage: The lack of locking mechanisms allows early buyers or contract deployers to sell large amounts immediately, often leading to rapid price volatility and "pump-and-dump" dynamics.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and tradeable at launch. There are no scheduled unlocks or delayed releases.
- No Transparency on Insider Holdings: Due to the anonymous nature of deployment, it is difficult to track or verify if any portion of the supply is informally "locked" by insiders.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Broccoli 714 Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Decentralized, permissionless launch; no official supply cap or emission schedule
|Allocation Mechanism
|Creator/insider allocation at launch; open market trading; no structured allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative; no utility, staking, or rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens liquid at launch; no vesting or contractual locks
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Context and Implications
- Extreme Volatility: Broccoli 714 and similar memecoins are subject to rapid price swings, with early insiders often profiting at the expense of later buyers.
- Lack of Transparency: The absence of formal documentation, audits, or governance increases risk for participants.
- Community Hype: The token's value is almost entirely driven by social media trends and viral events, not by underlying utility or economic fundamentals.
- No Official Endorsement: CZ and Binance have explicitly stated there is no "official" Broccoli token, and the proliferation of such tokens is a community phenomenon.
Conclusion
Broccoli 714 exemplifies the speculative, community-driven nature of memecoins in 2025. Its token economics are characterized by a lack of formal structure, immediate liquidity, and high risk, with value driven by social media and market sentiment rather than utility or incentives. Prospective participants should exercise extreme caution and understand the risks inherent in such assets.
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BROCCOLI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BROCCOLI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BROCCOLI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BROCCOLI 代幣的實時價格吧！
