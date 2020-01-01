AI Agent Layer（AIFUN）代幣經濟學
AI 代理層支援自主 AI 代理的動態生態系。在該平台上，您可以利用來自 X 的資料和使用者提供的資訊來建立 AI 代理。每個 AI 代理程式都經過代幣化，並與生態系統的原生代幣 ($AIFUN) 整合。主要功能： 建立 AI 代理 - 根據個人化 Twitter 角色或您自己的描述建立 AI 代理。釋放真正的價值 - 每個人工智慧代理都會自動標記化。當聯合曲線達到 100% 時，代幣即可在 DEX 上進行交易。 $AIFUN 流動性提升 - 每個 AI 代理的創建和購買都會為我們的原生代幣 $AIFUN 的流動性池做出貢獻。
快速了解 AI Agent Layer（AIFUN）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
深入了解 AIFUN 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Below is a comprehensive overview of AI Agent Layer token economics, focusing on common design patterns across leading agent protocol platforms (like Virtuals Protocol, Wayfinder, Dripster, and related infrastructure), as no universally named “AI Agent Layer” asset appears, but the category shares foundational mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO): Agents are typically launched via an Initial Agent Offering. Users can purchase the agent’s tokens during this phase. If a target market cap is reached (e.g., $610,500 on Virtuals Protocol), the agent launches officially, often becoming tradable on platforms like Uniswap.
- Bonding Curves: Many projects use bonding curves for fair token distribution and price discovery. For example, tokens are issued along a bonding curve that increases token price as the supply grows, incentivizing early participation and providing liquidity on launch (Dripster, Virtuals Protocol).
- NFT Minting: In some networks, agents are minted as NFTs, providing unique onchain identities and enabling further tokenization (e.g., on Messari x Autonolas research).
2. Allocation Mechanism
- User/Creator Purchases: Buyers in the IAO receive agent tokens proportional to their contributions.
- Liquidity Provision: Upon launch, a portion of agent tokens + platform tokens (e.g., VIRTUAL) are paired to form a liquidity pool on a DEX like Uniswap.
- Treasury and Ecosystem: A share of tokens or proceeds is typically reserved for the project treasury or future growth; token buybacks and burns may be scheduled to manage supply.
- Creator Incentive: Often, the agent creator receives a share of tokens or future LP rights (e.g., 2% to creator and LP lock for 10 years).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Revenue Sharing (Indirect): Users pay agent tokens to access services (e.g., AI queries, digital goods), with a split going to:
- Covering inference/computing costs
- Project treasury for platform growth
- Liquidity pool stabilization via buybacks and burns
- Transactional Taxes: Some platforms incorporate a token trade tax (e.g., 1%) to bootstrap resources for inference and agent compute.
- Staking and Slashing: Some agent networks require developers to stake layer tokens to align economic incentives; stakes are slashed for failed execution (as observed in Wayfinder).
- Marketplace Interactions: Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace.
- No Direct Dividend: Notably, revenues typically do not flow directly to tokenholders; rather, buybacks and burns reduce supply, supporting price appreciation.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock: After agent token launch and liquidity pool creation, LP tokens (representing the agent-platform token pair) are locked for extensive periods (e.g., 10 years), effectively preventing early liquidity withdrawal and ensuring stability.
- Creator Lock: In some setups, the agent’s creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period.
- Staking Mechanisms: Developers and other participants may need to lock tokens as a commitment to the ecosystem and penalize malicious or failed activity.
5. Unlocking Time
- Fixed Timelines: Liquidity paired in the LP (e.g., agent token + VIRTUAL) remains locked for a predetermined period—frequently 10 years, after which the tokens become accessible.
- Milestone-Based Unlocks: Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs.
- No Accelerated Vesting: Generally, no mechanisms allow for early unlock or withdrawal to maintain protocol integrity.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism
|Typical Parameters/Models
|Issuance
|IAO, Bonding Curve, NFT Minting
|Market cap trigger ($610k+), bonding curve growth, unique NFT per agent
|Allocation
|User, Creator, Treasury, Liquidity Pool
|Portion to buyer, creator (2%), project treasury, LP pairing (10 years)
|Usage & Incentives
|Platform fees, inference costs, trade tax
|1% tax, service payments, revenue split, buyback and burn, staking/slashing
|Lock-up
|LP token lock, creator lock, staking
|10-year LP lock, creator control, staking for execution performance
|Unlocking Time
|Fixed (10 years), milestone events
|No accelerated vesting
Key Takeaways
- Hybrid On/Off-Chain Models: Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain.
- Bonding and Buybacks: Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development.
- Long-Term Locks: Aggressive LP locking (e.g., 10 years) is designed to foster ecosystem trust, discourage pump-and-dump activities, and ensure persistent liquidity.
Counterpoints & Limitations
- Protocol Evolution: These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven.
- Commoditization of Agents: Individual agents may struggle to retain value; the infrastructure layer supporting agent creation is likely to be the primary locus of sustainable value accrual.
Final Thoughts
The token economic models of AI Agent Layer protocols are designed to optimize early adoption, ensure long-run sustainability, and align incentives among creators, users, operators, and the broader ecosystem. Deep liquidity locks, revenue-driven buyback cycles, and off-chain agent innovation paired with on-chain governance form the pillars of these evolving protocols. However, as the agent landscape matures, expect further refinement and evolution of these mechanisms to address challenges of scalability, security, and value capture.
AI Agent Layer（AIFUN）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 AI Agent Layer（AIFUN）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 AIFUN 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
AIFUN 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
1 AIFUN = 0.002515 USD