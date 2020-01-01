深入了解 AIFUN 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Below is a comprehensive overview of AI Agent Layer token economics, focusing on common design patterns across leading agent protocol platforms (like Virtuals Protocol, Wayfinder, Dripster, and related infrastructure), as no universally named “AI Agent Layer” asset appears, but the category shares foundational mechanisms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Initial Agent Offering (IAO): Agents are typically launched via an Initial Agent Offering. Users can purchase the agent’s tokens during this phase. If a target market cap is reached (e.g., $610,500 on Virtuals Protocol), the agent launches officially, often becoming tradable on platforms like Uniswap.

Bonding Curves: Many projects use bonding curves for fair token distribution and price discovery. For example, tokens are issued along a bonding curve that increases token price as the supply grows, incentivizing early participation and providing liquidity on launch (Dripster, Virtuals Protocol).

NFT Minting: In some networks, agents are minted as NFTs, providing unique onchain identities and enabling further tokenization (e.g., on Messari x Autonolas research).

2. Allocation Mechanism

User/Creator Purchases: Buyers in the IAO receive agent tokens proportional to their contributions.

Liquidity Provision: Upon launch, a portion of agent tokens + platform tokens (e.g., VIRTUAL) are paired to form a liquidity pool on a DEX like Uniswap.

Treasury and Ecosystem: A share of tokens or proceeds is typically reserved for the project treasury or future growth; token buybacks and burns may be scheduled to manage supply.

Creator Incentive: Often, the agent creator receives a share of tokens or future LP rights (e.g., 2% to creator and LP lock for 10 years).

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Revenue Sharing (Indirect): Users pay agent tokens to access services (e.g., AI queries, digital goods), with a split going to: Covering inference/computing costs Project treasury for platform growth Liquidity pool stabilization via buybacks and burns

Transactional Taxes: Some platforms incorporate a token trade tax (e.g., 1%) to bootstrap resources for inference and agent compute.

Staking and Slashing: Some agent networks require developers to stake layer tokens to align economic incentives; stakes are slashed for failed execution (as observed in Wayfinder).

Marketplace Interactions: Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace.

Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace. No Direct Dividend: Notably, revenues typically do not flow directly to tokenholders; rather, buybacks and burns reduce supply, supporting price appreciation.

4. Lock-up Mechanism

Liquidity Pool Lock: After agent token launch and liquidity pool creation, LP tokens (representing the agent-platform token pair) are locked for extensive periods (e.g., 10 years), effectively preventing early liquidity withdrawal and ensuring stability.

Creator Lock: In some setups, the agent's creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period.

In some setups, the agent’s creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period. Staking Mechanisms: Developers and other participants may need to lock tokens as a commitment to the ecosystem and penalize malicious or failed activity.

5. Unlocking Time

Fixed Timelines: Liquidity paired in the LP (e.g., agent token + VIRTUAL) remains locked for a predetermined period—frequently 10 years, after which the tokens become accessible.

Milestone-Based Unlocks: Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs.

Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs. No Accelerated Vesting: Generally, no mechanisms allow for early unlock or withdrawal to maintain protocol integrity.

Summary Table

Aspect Mechanism Typical Parameters/Models Issuance IAO, Bonding Curve, NFT Minting Market cap trigger ($610k+), bonding curve growth, unique NFT per agent Allocation User, Creator, Treasury, Liquidity Pool Portion to buyer, creator (2%), project treasury, LP pairing (10 years) Usage & Incentives Platform fees, inference costs, trade tax 1% tax, service payments, revenue split, buyback and burn, staking/slashing Lock-up LP token lock, creator lock, staking 10-year LP lock, creator control, staking for execution performance Unlocking Time Fixed (10 years), milestone events No accelerated vesting

Key Takeaways

Hybrid On/Off-Chain Models: Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain.

Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain. Bonding and Buybacks: Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development.

Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development. Long-Term Locks: Aggressive LP locking (e.g., 10 years) is designed to foster ecosystem trust, discourage pump-and-dump activities, and ensure persistent liquidity.

Counterpoints & Limitations

Protocol Evolution: These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven.

These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven. Commoditization of Agents: Individual agents may struggle to retain value; the infrastructure layer supporting agent creation is likely to be the primary locus of sustainable value accrual.

Final Thoughts

The token economic models of AI Agent Layer protocols are designed to optimize early adoption, ensure long-run sustainability, and align incentives among creators, users, operators, and the broader ecosystem. Deep liquidity locks, revenue-driven buyback cycles, and off-chain agent innovation paired with on-chain governance form the pillars of these evolving protocols. However, as the agent landscape matures, expect further refinement and evolution of these mechanisms to address challenges of scalability, security, and value capture.