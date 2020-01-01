4GENTIC（4GS）代幣經濟學
深入了解 4GENTIC（4GS），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
4GENTIC（4GS）資訊
The First Agent-to-Agent Data Brokerage Protocol For Upstream Source Intelligence
- Executive Summary In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI agents, access to authentic source data has become the new digital gold. The 4GS Protocol introduces a groundbreaking paradigm: the first-ever Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Data Brokerage system, specifically designed to capture, process, and distribute genuine source intelligence from fragmented data sources. Through a sophisticated network of AI agents working together, the protocol monitors, captures, and aggregates data across multiple platforms. This cross-platform approach ensures capture of authentic community signals at their source, rather than relying on downstream information. Our upstream data collection and distribution system allows AI agents to tap into interactions, decisions, and insights that are typically difficult to capture effectively. 4GS serves as a crucial upstream data provider in the AI agent ecosystem, ensuring that downstream agents, humans, and organizations can leverage unique source data effectively. 4GS not only delivers raw data but also performs semantic aggregations to produce context-aware insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. 4GS addresses a fundamental challenge in the AI industry by providing scalable access to authentic, real-time human intelligence through both raw data and actionable insights.
4GENTIC（4GS）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 4GENTIC（4GS）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
市值：
$ 51.25K
$ 51.25K
總供應量：
$ 988.13M
$ 988.13M
流通量：
$ 988.13M
$ 988.13M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 51.25K
$ 51.25K
最高價：
$ 0.00338209
$ 0.00338209
最低價：
$ 0
$ 0
目前價格：
$ 0
$ 0
4GENTIC（4GS）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 4GENTIC（4GS）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 4GS 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
4GS 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 4GS 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 4GS 代幣的實時價格吧！
4GS 價格預測
想知道 4GS 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 4GS 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。