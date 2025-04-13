3P 價格 (3P)
今天 3P (3P) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。3P 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
3P 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- 3P 當天價格變化爲 +4.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 3P兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 3P 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，3P 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，3P 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，3P 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，3P 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-71.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
3P 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-6.99%
+4.16%
-71.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Web3Camp is a Crypto education platform where learners and content providers achieve mutual benefits as they share their knowledge and experiences in reward for tokens. We are trying to bridge the gap between newbies and professions in the Crypto market. We're building a Quiz to Earn Ecosystem where learners and content contributors are interactive in a Web3 direction. ✅ Our Thesis Over 1 billion users have already entered the web3 universe and there will be much more to come in the future. Web3 has considerable industry barriers, and the threshold for user entry will be relatively high. Many new users have gone through many detours when they first come. Removing industry barriers is crucial, which can help lay a solid foundation for the entire industry to flourish in the future We provide a learning platform which everyone can share contents, exchange through and deepen understanding. Our app will bring users a one-stop experience service, allowing new users to go from getting started to mastering the knowledge of the entire industry, to realising their unique insights. Users can also get corresponding rewards while making continuous progress. ✅ What makes Web3Camp special? Web3Camp not only provides incentive for Learners to encourage them to continue learning, but also provides a Patronship platform for high-quality content contributors. ✅ How it works? The difficulty of the Quiz will directly affect the user's reward. The harder the questions users solve, the more rewards will generate, and each test will be randomly selected according to different users.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 3P 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 3P 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 3P 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 3P 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 3P 兌換 USD
$--
|1 3P 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 3P 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 3P 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 3P 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 3P 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 3P 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 3P 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 3P 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 3P 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 3P 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 3P 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 3P 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 3P 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 3P 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 3P 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 3P 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 3P 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 3P 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 3P 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 3P 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 3P 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 3P 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 3P 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 3P 兌換 MXN
$--