什麼是3d3d (3D3D)

3d3d is the most memeable upside down memecoin in existence. The upright tokens have had their day, it’s time for 3d3d to take reign. 3d3d is unique because it flips the narrative of what a memecoin is upside down, literally! The 3d3d project is built on the idea that memes are the most powerful cryptos due to their general mass appeal and communities. Flipping a powerful meme and creating a new meme out of it all together ushers in a new meta for memecoin Mass adoption through viral marketing and making 3d3d available on all centralized exchanges and platforms 3d3d can be used for anything! It is a 0 tax project that means it can be integrated into any form of currency, gaming platform, etc.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

3d3d (3D3D) 資源 官網