3 Kingdoms Multiverse 價格 (3KM)
今天 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) 的實時價格爲 0.00000891 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。3KM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
3 Kingdoms Multiverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- 3 Kingdoms Multiverse 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 3KM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 3KM 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000075571。
在過去60天內，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000079886。
在過去90天內，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00012385212276505512。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000075571
|-84.81%
|60天
|$ -0.0000079886
|-89.65%
|90天
|$ -0.00012385212276505512
|-93.28%
3 Kingdoms Multiverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
了解 3 Kingdoms Multiverse（3KM）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 3KM 代幣的完整經濟學！
