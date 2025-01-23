28VCK 價格 (VCK)
今天 28VCK (VCK) 的實時價格爲 0.00224998 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VCK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
28VCK 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 81.38 USD
- 28VCK 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，28VCK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，28VCK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002553178。
在過去60天內，28VCK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000614636。
在過去90天內，28VCK 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010919997637928893。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0002553178
|-11.34%
|60天
|$ +0.0000614636
|+2.73%
|90天
|$ -0.0010919997637928893
|-32.67%
28VCK 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-59.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
28 Foundation builds a platform designed precisely based on the 28VC blockchain to solve the problems of the existing medical field so that personal information can be stored in the hospital server and patient’s own device in a state that cannot be forged altered by applying blockchain technology. Also, in the case of information related to distribution such as medical devices, medical products, and medicines, it is automatically transmitted to a mobile device with the user’s consent, so that information on which product was used for treatment, etc. can be easily checked on the mobile device. The 28VC blockchain is a technology that increases security by adding the concept of space-time to the blockchain and increases the throughput to enable faster processing. Mainnet of the 28VC blockchain is currently under development and it is supported in a mobile environment with the objective of integrating blockchain into real life. 28 Foundation’s innovative consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Group-Stake not only enables mining in a mobile environment but also enables the development of safe and practical blockchain-based smartphone applications through various performances. It will be the first company to realize the 28VS blockchain platform by launching a mobile payment solution using cryptocurrency in 2021. The 28VC blockchain platform has stability and excellent security that can be applied to various industries and it can be linked with projects of various fields in various countries around the world such as hospitals, finance, real estate, logistics, etc.
|1 VCK 兌換 AUD
A$0.0035774682
|1 VCK 兌換 GBP
￡0.0018224838
|1 VCK 兌換 EUR
€0.0021599808
|1 VCK 兌換 USD
$0.00224998
|1 VCK 兌換 MYR
RM0.0099899112
|1 VCK 兌換 TRY
₺0.080211787
|1 VCK 兌換 JPY
¥0.3520993702
|1 VCK 兌換 RUB
₽0.223310515
|1 VCK 兌換 INR
₹0.1945782704
|1 VCK 兌換 IDR
Rp36.8849121312
|1 VCK 兌換 PHP
₱0.1318938276
|1 VCK 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1131964938
|1 VCK 兌換 BRL
R$0.0133648812
|1 VCK 兌換 CAD
C$0.0032174714
|1 VCK 兌換 BDT
৳0.2744075608
|1 VCK 兌換 NGN
₦3.5046363474
|1 VCK 兌換 UAH
₴0.09449916
|1 VCK 兌換 VES
Bs0.1237489
|1 VCK 兌換 PKR
Rs0.6272494244
|1 VCK 兌換 KZT
₸1.172464578
|1 VCK 兌換 THB
฿0.0763643212
|1 VCK 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0737093448
|1 VCK 兌換 CHF
Fr0.002024982
|1 VCK 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0175048444
|1 VCK 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0224548004