什麼是23 Turtles (AI23T)

23 Turtles represents a quantum leap in MEME coin trading infrastructure. By combining rigorous systematic trading principles with cutting-edge AI technology, we aim to bring institutional-grade capabilities to this dynamic market while maintaining the community-driven spirit that makes MEME coins unique. In 1983, Richard Dennis proved that successful trading could be taught by training 23 novices who became known as the "Turtle Traders." Today, 23 TURTLES reimagines this revolutionary experiment for the digital age, leveraging advanced AI and context-aware autonomous agents to democratize sophisticated trading strategies in the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

