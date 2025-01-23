2080 價格 (2080)
今天 2080 (2080) 的實時價格爲 0.00215321 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。2080 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
2080 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.30 USD
- 2080 當天價格變化爲 +3.47%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 2080兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 2080 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，2080 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，2080 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006110198。
在過去60天內，2080 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001620393。
在過去90天內，2080 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000484367029690071。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.47%
|30天
|$ +0.0006110198
|+28.38%
|60天
|$ -0.0001620393
|-7.52%
|90天
|$ +0.000484367029690071
|+29.02%
2080 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.86%
+3.47%
+21.73%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? $2080 is the utility token of Tidal Flats Studio and its post-apocalyptic IP Fidelion. $2080 can be used - or will be used - in the following products: 1. Black Market: a strategic, gamified staking for web3 [LIVE] 2. Mega Road: a roguelike ARPG mobile game for web2 [Soft launch in September] What makes your project unique? What makes $2080 unique is the sustainable infrastructure it lies upon. While expecting and building for a web3 future, Tidal Flats is also developing web2-first products for revenue and onboarding. $2080 acts as the bridge for these pursuits. History of your project. $2080 was birthed from Fidelion - an NFT collection with a 9,000 supply on Solana - released in late April 2023. $2080 was first tradeable on Solana on September 13th (UTC) 2023 for $0.01. 2080 represents the Year where the post-apocalyptic storyline of Fidelion takes place. What’s next for your project? The long-term vision for Tidal Flats is to build - and Fidelion to become - a multi-media brand franchise, leveraging the respective strengths of web2 and web3 under a single IP. Each step of Tidal Flats' roadmap exists to reach one step closer to this goal, starting with Black Market and Mega Road. What can your token be used for? In the Black Market, $2080 is the ecosystem currency. Fidelion NFT holders can either earn it as a passive reward by basic staking or an active staking by Looting. The latter is a more complex and more rewarding option, where users strategize their own path to success. In Mega Road, after the first iteration, $2080 will be swappable for the in-game currency W Coin.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 2080 兌換 AUD
A$0.0034236039
|1 2080 兌換 GBP
￡0.0017441001
|1 2080 兌換 EUR
€0.0020670816
|1 2080 兌換 USD
$0.00215321
|1 2080 兌換 MYR
RM0.0095602524
|1 2080 兌換 TRY
₺0.0767619365
|1 2080 兌換 JPY
¥0.3369558329
|1 2080 兌換 RUB
₽0.2137060925
|1 2080 兌換 INR
₹0.1862096008
|1 2080 兌換 IDR
Rp35.2985189424
|1 2080 兌換 PHP
₱0.1262211702
|1 2080 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1083279951
|1 2080 兌換 BRL
R$0.0127900674
|1 2080 兌換 CAD
C$0.0030790903
|1 2080 兌換 BDT
৳0.2626054916
|1 2080 兌換 NGN
₦3.3539044923
|1 2080 兌換 UAH
₴0.09043482
|1 2080 兌換 VES
Bs0.11842655
|1 2080 兌換 PKR
Rs0.6002718838
|1 2080 兌換 KZT
₸1.122037731
|1 2080 兌換 THB
฿0.0730799474
|1 2080 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0705391596
|1 2080 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001937889
|1 2080 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0167519738
|1 2080 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0214890358