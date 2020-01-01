1984（1984）資訊

The 1984 Project is a decentralized cryptocurrency project inspired by the themes of surveillance, control and freedom of speech in George Orwell's novel 1984. Through a unique token economy model and an active ecosystem of creators and enthusiasts, the project aims to stimulate a global discussion about privacy, decentralization, and countering centralized systems. 1984 tokens are at the heart of this ecosystem, driving creative collaboration and decentralized governance. The goal of 1984 is to convey the spirit of decentralization and free expression in the form of meme coins, while making participants aware of the true philosophy of blockchain technology. It is hoped that with the joint efforts of the community, 1984 can not only be a financial tool, but also a cultural symbol.