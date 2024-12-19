10 figs 價格 (FIGS)
今天 10 figs (FIGS) 的實時價格爲 31,133 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 312.30K USD。FIGS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
10 figs 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.29K USD
- 10 figs 當天價格變化爲 -18.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FIGS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FIGS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，10 figs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -7,206.76221880772。
在過去30天內，10 figs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -19,148.2769308000。
在過去60天內，10 figs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，10 figs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -7,206.76221880772
|-18.79%
|30天
|$ -19,148.2769308000
|-61.50%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
10 figs 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.36%
-18.79%
-42.67%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
10 figs is literally 10 figs limited supply of ten delicious figs symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana. wtf is 10 figs? $figs is an entirely original meta let’s break it down 👇 figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers 6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs tokenomics: tl:dr there are only 10 $figs Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10 memes part 1: beyond numbers & tokenomics… figs is a just a f****** fruit figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit. memes part 2: fig heads we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas. memes part 3: fig season As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe fig season is coming. memes part 4: fig brained = high IQ + retardio A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin. the community: what is a meme without a community? Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FIGS 兌換 AUD
A$49,501.47
|1 FIGS 兌換 GBP
￡24,595.07
|1 FIGS 兌換 EUR
€29,887.68
|1 FIGS 兌換 USD
$31,133
|1 FIGS 兌換 MYR
RM140,098.5
|1 FIGS 兌換 TRY
₺1,092,456.97
|1 FIGS 兌換 JPY
¥4,897,220.9
|1 FIGS 兌換 RUB
₽3,206,387.67
|1 FIGS 兌換 INR
₹2,649,418.3
|1 FIGS 兌換 IDR
Rp510,376,967.52
|1 FIGS 兌換 PHP
₱1,838,403.65
|1 FIGS 兌換 EGP
￡E.1,585,292.36
|1 FIGS 兌換 BRL
R$191,779.28
|1 FIGS 兌換 CAD
C$44,520.19
|1 FIGS 兌換 BDT
৳3,720,704.83
|1 FIGS 兌換 NGN
₦48,343,011.07
|1 FIGS 兌換 UAH
₴1,306,963.34
|1 FIGS 兌換 VES
Bs1,556,650
|1 FIGS 兌換 PKR
Rs8,664,625.23
|1 FIGS 兌換 KZT
₸16,333,928.45
|1 FIGS 兌換 THB
฿1,075,956.48
|1 FIGS 兌換 TWD
NT$1,016,181.12
|1 FIGS 兌換 CHF
Fr27,708.37
|1 FIGS 兌換 HKD
HK$241,903.41
|1 FIGS 兌換 MAD
.د.م312,263.99