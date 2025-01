什麼是0xDEFCAFE (CAFE)

0XDEFCAFE developing a universal trading solution that consolidates most decentralized exchanges, offering users a simple and convenient interface for token trading. CAFE is the native utility token that is used for revenue share. 0XDEFCAFE tools include: * Fast Trading Terminal - combines features traditional to stock markets (e.g., limit orders, trailing and traditional stop-loss, on-chart trading) with features needed in DeFi (e.g., fast private nodes, gas prediction based on machine learning, MEV-protection, launch buying tools). * Bridge0 - free to use bridge for ERC20 tokens with built-in automatic price balancing features and convenient manual arbitrage. * Wallet vault embedded in Fast Trading Terminal with ability to export wallets. * Staking platform as a revenue sharing mechanism.

0xDEFCAFE (CAFE) 資源 官網