什麼是0xAISwap (0XAISWAP)

Introducing the first ever Conversational Swap in the world of cryptocurrency, now accessible to anyone who can hold a conversation. We've simplified transactions, leaving behind the complexities of traditional swaps and Telegram bot commands. 0xAISwap brings together the power of AI and blockchain technology, creating a unique and user-friendly platform for crypto enthusiasts. Step into the future of cryptocurrency trading with the guidance of 'Eva the Botranaut,' powered by GPT-4! Meet 0xEasyBot v1 (part of the 0xAISwap ecosystem), the first-ever conversation-based Telegram bot for trading tokens. Say goodbye to complex setups and memorizing commands—just chat with the bot to effortlessly execute your trades. It's as simple as the name suggests Available as Dapp and telegram bot.

0xAISwap (0XAISWAP) 資源 官網