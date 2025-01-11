0x Leverage 價格 (OXL)
今天 0x Leverage (OXL) 的實時價格爲 0.00204919 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。OXL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
0x Leverage 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 137.60 USD
- 0x Leverage 當天價格變化爲 -1.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OXL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OXL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，0x Leverage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，0x Leverage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009105454。
在過去60天內，0x Leverage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004137624。
在過去90天內，0x Leverage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001905103860830919。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.38%
|30天
|$ -0.0009105454
|-44.43%
|60天
|$ -0.0004137624
|-20.19%
|90天
|$ -0.001905103860830919
|-48.17%
0x Leverage 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.05%
-1.38%
-3.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before. Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment. The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back. Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade. The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity. How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds. When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token. Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time. If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool. If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 OXL 兌換 AUD
A$0.0033196878
|1 OXL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0016598439
|1 OXL 兌換 EUR
€0.0019877143
|1 OXL 兌換 USD
$0.00204919
|1 OXL 兌換 MYR
RM0.0092008631
|1 OXL 兌換 TRY
₺0.0725823098
|1 OXL 兌換 JPY
¥0.3230957873
|1 OXL 兌換 RUB
₽0.2082591797
|1 OXL 兌換 INR
₹0.1766196861
|1 OXL 兌換 IDR
Rp33.5932733136
|1 OXL 兌換 PHP
₱0.12090221
|1 OXL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1035455707
|1 OXL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0125410428
|1 OXL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0029508336
|1 OXL 兌換 BDT
৳0.2499601962
|1 OXL 兌換 NGN
₦3.1770231922
|1 OXL 兌換 UAH
₴0.0866397532
|1 OXL 兌換 VES
Bs0.10860707
|1 OXL 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5706379393
|1 OXL 兌換 KZT
₸1.081357563
|1 OXL 兌換 THB
฿0.0710659092
|1 OXL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0678486809
|1 OXL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0018647629
|1 OXL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0159426982
|1 OXL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0205738676