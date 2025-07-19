MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-27 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US Lawmaker sounds alarm on GENIUS bill, says it's a CBDC Trojan Horse
The line between a central bank digital currency and a centrally-managed, government-regulated stablecoin is thin, critics argue.
BANK
$0.05838
-0.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 06:16
Shiba vs Dogecoin vs Pepeto forecast: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have a better bull run?
Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity. #sponsoredcontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000707
+2.46%
GAINS
$0.0257
-0.34%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000111
-0.89%
RUN
$0.0000019
--%
BULL
$0.004601
+9.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 03:58
NFT sales jump 29% to $159.6m, Pudgy Penguins surges 247%
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are roaring back to life alongside crypto’s bull run, with soaring sales, surging participation, and million-dollar JPEGs reentering the chat. Weekly NFT sales jumped 29% to $159.6 million as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to…
BTC
$118,280.02
+0.79%
CHAT
$0.2538
+8.92%
ETH
$3,776.11
+0.97%
RUN
$0.0000019
--%
BULL
$0.004601
+9.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 03:41
Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m
The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects.
VC
$0.006
-0.49%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 02:00
After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%
Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eyes 8000% gains. #partnercontent
SOL
$187.2
+0.46%
GAINS
$0.0257
-0.34%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:56
XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?
XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility. #sponsoredcontent
XRP
$3.2045
+1.37%
REAL
$0.04819
-0.70%
RUN
$0.0000019
--%
BULL
$0.004601
+9.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:42
Adam Back helped build Bitcoin’s foundations — now he’s taking BSTR to Nasdaq
Backed by Adam Back and built around a Bitcoin-per-share model, BSTR is set to enter the public markets through a Cantor Fitzgerald-led SPAC. A $3.5 billion bet on Bitcoin On Jul. 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Reserve (BSTR) announced plans to…
NOW
$0.00733
-1.61%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:22
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 311 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $311 million, of which $72.703 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 23:30
A whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs to FalconX 2 hours ago, worth $17.67 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs worth 17.67 million US dollars into FalconX 2 hours ago. Previously, the whale spent
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 23:27
A certain whale's PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN triple leveraged long orders all fell into losses, with a floating loss of more than 3.77 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the situation of a certain whale's 3x leveraged PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN long orders is not optimistic. Both are currently in
MORE
$0.10083
-0.32%
NOT
$0.002089
-0.38%
LAUNCHCOIN
$0.093079
+11.43%
PUMP
$0.002863
+11.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 23:11
Trending News
More
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand