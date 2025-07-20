2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?

Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?

Author: thedefireport Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Stablecoins — long considered by cryptocurrency insiders as the backbone of on-chain finance — are on the verge of receiving legal recognition from U.S.
U
U$0.01211+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 07:30
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
INDEX
INDEX$1.296-2.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 07:15
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
NFT
NFT$0.0000004732+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders

Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders

Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
TOP
TOP$0.000097--%
XRP
XRP$3.2033+1.34%
ALTCOIN
ALTCOIN$0.002251-6.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
KAITO
KAITO$1.3497-3.30%
PI
PI$0.44141-0.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
ACT
ACT$0.04574-0.73%
BANK
BANK$0.05839-0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
ETH
ETH$3,775.67+0.96%
LAYER
LAYER$0.7119+1.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
GAINS
GAINS$0.0257-0.34%
TRIO
TRIO$0.463-5.12%
REAL
REAL$0.04818-0.72%
ZORA
ZORA$0.07562+37.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week

The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
SOL
SOL$187.15+0.43%
WHITE
WHITE$0.0005577+9.52%
GO
GO$0.00153+0.65%
ETH
ETH$3,775.67+0.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 23:38
Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai

Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai

PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when
Share
PANews2025/07/20 23:35

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand