Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?
Author: thedefireport Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Stablecoins — long considered by cryptocurrency insiders as the backbone of on-chain finance — are on the verge of receiving legal recognition from U.S.
PANews
2025/07/21 07:30
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
PANews
2025/07/21 07:15
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
PANews
2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders
Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto
Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows
A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
PANews
2025/07/20 23:38
Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai
PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when
PANews
2025/07/20 23:35
