Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 70 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it had increased its holdings by
PANews
2025/07/21 14:15
The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 22 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,955 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group spent about 2.2 million euros to increase its holdings of 22 bitcoins,
PANews
2025/07/21 14:09
Web3 Lawyer: Why should China speed up the legalization of Bitcoin ETF in the mainland?
introduction Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are increasingly entering the mainstream financial system around the world. In mainland China, cryptocurrency trading has been strictly restricted or even banned since 2017. However,
PANews
2025/07/21 14:00
AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position and lost $8 million, and then turned to long ETH
According to PANews on July 21, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position, losing $8 million, and then went long on ETH. The
PANews
2025/07/21 13:55
The total market value of NFTs has risen back above $6 billion, reaching its highest level since early February
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, Coingecko data showed that the total market value of the global NFT market has risen to US$6.04 billion, up 16.9%
PANews
2025/07/21 13:53
The swarms community Discord account was hacked, and the team is actively recovering
PANews reported on July 21 that the AI proxy protocol swarms disclosed on the X platform that the swarms community Discord account was hacked. Earlier today, a team member's Discord
PANews
2025/07/21 12:54
Ethereum gas limit rises toward 45M as ETH price eyes $4000
Ethereum’s base layer is undergoing a major performance shift, with the network’s gas limit rising toward 45 million units, a move that could meaningfully expand its transaction throughput. According to a July 20 update on X from Ethereum (ETH) co-founder…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 12:53
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.18 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time).
PANews
2025/07/21 11:44
UK working to sell $7B in seized Bitcoin to boost budget: Report
A new report suggests the UK Treasury is working to sell up to $7 billion worth of seized Bitcoin, but one person has slammed the report as “sensationalism” amid a
PANews
2025/07/21 11:43
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.39 billion last week, continuing their six-week net inflow
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$2.39 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time). The
PANews
2025/07/21 11:38
