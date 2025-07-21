MEXC Exchange
Progressives are losing the crypto future
As US conservatives rapidly shape the crypto landscape through policy, funding and grassroots adoption, progressives remain divided and hesitant. Progressives lack a unified strategy and risk losing relevance.
PANews
2025/07/21 23:02
Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket
PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission. According to Jinshi, Blue
PANews
2025/07/21 22:58
Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction
Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:51
Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket
PANews
2025/07/21 22:50
Spot gold stands above $3,400
According to PANews on July 21, spot gold broke through $3,400 per ounce, up 1.48% on the day.
PANews
2025/07/21 22:36
Upexi's SOL holdings rose to 1.818 million, with a market value of US$331 million
PANews reported on July 21 that Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ), a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, announced that it had purchased an additional 100,000 SOL
PANews
2025/07/21 22:27
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC (about $454 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews
2025/07/21 22:21
Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy
PANews
2025/07/21 22:04
TON narrowly avoids blockchain crash: ‘Security remains highest priority’
TON network averted a major crash after TonBit security firm found a bug in the TVM.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:03
Telegram founder: Black market speculation of rare usernames, digital IDs, etc. creates extortion risks
PANews reported on July 21 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov had just posted on his channel that the price of rare usernames, digital IDs and gifts had soared to over
PANews
2025/07/21 22:02
