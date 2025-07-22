2025-07-27 Sunday

Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%

Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%

Ethereum’s rising market share, regulatory clarity, and whale activity signal a possible shift, as Bitcoin dominance slides and institutional interest shifts. According to insights shared by QCP Capital on X on July 21, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has slipped from 64%…
比特幣
BTC$118,276.02+0.80%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:02
Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm's Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence

Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence

Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash. According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the…
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01417-0.90%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9102+0.53%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001377+0.14%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:00
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?

Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?

By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
PANews2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum

Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum

Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
門羅幣
XMR$326+0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01754+0.05%
Fxstreet2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
PANews2025/07/22 15:43
Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million

Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million

PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously
PANews2025/07/22 15:32
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?

Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?

After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
以太幣
ETH$3,778.1+1.14%
NEAR
NEAR$2.912+2.13%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC

AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC

PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
比特幣
BTC$118,276.02+0.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+1.47%
以太幣
ETH$3,778.1+1.14%
PANews2025/07/22 15:17
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run

Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run

PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
Boom
BOOM$0.01328--%
MAY
MAY$0.05376-1.43%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000019--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004601+9.94%
PANews2025/07/22 15:00
Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business

Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Tradingview, digital gaming and entertainment group Fragbite Group AB announced that the company has completed the purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoins, with
比特幣
BTC$118,276.02+0.80%
Newton
AB$0.008738-0.35%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
PANews2025/07/22 14:35

