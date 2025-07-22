2025-07-27 Sunday

Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, Consensys, a software company led by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, plans to lay off 49 employees, about
PANews2025/07/22 22:16
PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase
PANews2025/07/22 22:09
Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CNBC , Telegram 's built-in TON Wallet crypto wallet went live in the United States this week. 87 million American users can
PANews2025/07/22 22:03
GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders’ move to APT Miner

While the GENIUS Act sparks debate across crypto circles, many XRP and ETH holders have already turned to APT Miner for steady, stress-free income. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/22 22:00
Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , after the Senate Agriculture Committee removed CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz and another nominee from the voting list yesterday,
PANews2025/07/22 21:58
Spot gold hits $3,420

PANews reported on July 22 that spot gold continued to climb, reaching $3,420 per ounce, its highest level since June 16, and up 0.68% on the day.
PANews2025/07/22 21:54
Genius Group's Bitcoin holdings have increased to 200

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph , Genius Group has doubled its Bitcoin holdings to 200 , and plans to increase it to 1,000 by the end
PANews2025/07/22 21:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,477 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 75,296 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 1,477 BTC (about $176 million) today, of which ARK21Shares had an outflow
PANews2025/07/22 21:45
Grayscale addresses transferred more than 314 BTC to Coinbase, with a total value of more than $37.5 million

PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain data showed that at 21:18 Beijing time, Grayscale’s two Bitcoin Trust addresses transferred 235.99 and 78.66 BTC to Coinbase Prime respectively, totaling 314.65
PANews2025/07/22 21:42
CertiK releases Skynet stablecoin rating report: USDT, USDC, PYUSD, RLUSD lead the pack

PANews reported on July 22 that according to the Skynet Stablecoin Panorama Report for the First Half of 2025 released by Web3 security company CertiK, the total global stablecoin supply
PANews2025/07/22 21:36

