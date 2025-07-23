2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
El Salvador’s ‘Daily Bitcoin’ claims crumble under IMF scrutiny

El Salvador’s ‘Daily Bitcoin’ claims crumble under IMF scrutiny

An IMF review reveals that El Salvador stopped buying Bitcoin in February as part of a $1.4 billion loan agreement. This contradicts ongoing claims by Salvadoran officials about daily BTC purchases.
比特幣
BTC$118,309.99+0.83%
Particl
PART$0.1761+0.17%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005365+4.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 04:00
Lawyers For Roman Storm May File For A Mistrial After Key Witness Testimony

Lawyers For Roman Storm May File For A Mistrial After Key Witness Testimony

The legal defense team of Roman Storm is considering whether to file for a mistrial after they were unable to trace key witness testimony back to Tornado Cash, the crypto mixer developer’s lawyers said on Monday. Roman Storm Defense Team Considers Mistrial Filing According to reports, Storm’s legal team told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla they could not verify that funds belonging to witness Hanfeng Leng—who lost $250,000 to a pig butchering scam in 2021—were eventually sent through Tornado Cash. “Based on our research over the weekend, we can’t find that any of Ms. Lin’s fund went to Tornado Cash,” Inner City Press reported Storm’s counsel as saying. “We need to confer with Mr. Storm about moving for a mistrial.” P.S. – after jury leaves, before they repair to "alternate jury room," Storm's lawyer Patton: Based on our research over the weekend, we can't find that any of Ms. Lin's fund went to Tornado Cash. We need to confer with Mr. Storm about moving for a mistrial — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 21, 2025 If Failla should approve the mistrial motion, Storm’s trial could be dismissed altogether or the DeFi developer could face retrial. Serious Errors In Tornado Cash Case, Defense Lawyers Say News of Storm’s potential mistrial filing comes over a week after the defense claimed in a July 12 court document that the prosecution’s case against the high-profile developer contains “serious errors” and “factual inaccuracies” that purportedly “call into question the integrity of its intended presentation to the jury.” Storm’s lawyers alleged that key Telegram messages from reported co-conspirator Alex Pertsev’s phone, which the prosecution plans to present in court, are “cherry-picked” and “missing information identifying the author of messages that are forwarded.” “It appears the Telegram messages that were extracted are not accurate,” Storm’s lawyers state in the court filing. “The fact that they are plainly missing critical information undermines their reliability.” On the same day, the crypto mixer employee begged his social media followers for contributions to his legal defense fund. “I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight—covering escalating legal fees, expert witnesses, and research as the case extends beyond the initial 2-week projection,” Storm wrote. “My team is working nonstop to defend code as free speech, protect software development, and push back against government overreach that threatens us all,” he added. It is still unclear whether Storm will go forward and push for a mistrial.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01212-0.32%
MAY
MAY$0.05374-1.46%
FUND
FUND$0.02323-27.40%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00153+0.65%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001354-6.55%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 03:40
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15
Senate Shakes Up Crypto With Major New Market Structure Draft

Senate Shakes Up Crypto With Major New Market Structure Draft

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has introduced a long-awaited draft bill to reshape how digital assets are classified and regulated in the United States. Titled the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 , the draft introduced by Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-SC), alongside Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), seeks to create a comprehensive legal framework for digital assets, addressing long-standing regulatory uncertainty in the crypto space. New Senate Crypto Bill Proposes Clear Framework for Token Classification and Oversight The legislation, released just days after the GENIUS Act was signed into law, builds on momentum from the House-passed CLARITY Act and incorporates key elements from the bipartisan Lummis-Gillibrand initiative. Source: Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 One of the bill’s most consequential provisions is the explicit recognition that digital assets, referred to as “ancillary assets,” are not inherently securities. It clarifies that secondary market transactions involving these tokens should not automatically fall under securities laws. However, exceptions apply: if a token’s value is closely tied to promises of profit through managerial efforts, securities laws could still be triggered. In addition, the draft legislation attempts to resolve the persistent jurisdictional tension between the SEC and CFTC. Under the proposed framework, most digital assets would be regulated as commodities, falling primarily under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while the SEC would retain oversight of investment contracts and investor protection matters. The bill instructs the SEC to modernize disclosure rules and adapt its record-keeping systems to account for blockchain-based financial activity, ensuring compatibility with Web3 ecosystems. Beyond token classification, the legislation spans more than 35 areas of focus. It includes requests for public feedback on topics such as stablecoin regulation, custody frameworks, DeFi exemptions, and illicit finance concerns, including tactics like “ pig butchering” scams . The draft also proposes a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements, shielding developers from premature enforcement actions, provided their projects meet certain transparency and decentralization standards. Additionally, developers who do not custody user funds could be exempt from some registration requirements, an important provision for open-source innovators. Senator Tim Scott emphasized the bill’s collaborative approach, saying, “This bill gives Congress the opportunity to hear from industry and regulators alike before finalizing a legal framework that protects consumers and encourages responsible innovation.” Stakeholder input is now being solicited, particularly on areas where the SEC and CFTC’s jurisdiction may overlap, with Senate Banking Committee hearings expected in the coming weeks as lawmakers move toward introducing a finalized version. Senate Push for Market Structure Reform Gains Momentum After GENIUS Act Signing Momentum for U.S. crypto legislation continued to build this week with the new draft legislation after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law , marking a landmark moment in federal regulation. 🏛️U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on Friday afternoon in a landmark bill signing at the White House. https://t.co/WWqbXyzetr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 18, 2025 The GENIUS Act, passed with broad bipartisan support, provides the first federal framework for stablecoin issuers and will take effect 18 months after signing or 120 days after federal regulators, including the Treasury and the Federal Reserve, issue final rules. Alongside the GENIUS Act, two other major proposals, the CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, are advancing in Congress. The CLARITY Act was recently approved by the House Agriculture Committee. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act seeks to block any retail digital dollar issued by the Federal Reserve. 🇺🇸 GENIUS Act, Anti-CBDC Act, and CLARITY Act pass crucial procedural vote 215-211 in Congress after Trump's decisive Oval Office intervention rescues stalled crypto agenda. #GeniusAct #Trump https://t.co/Lm2tCBbimp — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 16, 2025 Industry executives are watching closely. Ian De Bode of Ondo Finance described the new legislation as “the beginning of a new regulatory era,” pointing to bipartisan cooperation and the role of key figures like Patrick McHenry. Senator Tim Scott said lawmakers are planning to finalize crypto market structure legislation by September 30 . With the GENIUS Act now law and several other bills in motion, the U.S. digital asset space is edging closer to a defined regulatory framework, one that could reshape the crypto sector heading into 2026.
Major
MAJOR$0.17213+0.26%
MAY
MAY$0.05374-1.46%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001354-6.55%
Ondo
ONDO$1.05839+1.28%
Siacoin
SC$0.003388+1.13%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 03:02
Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Dow rises, GM dips on tariff fears as meme stocks rekindle retail fervor

Major stock indices were mixed in the week of major earnings, while memestocks saw major gains.
Major
MAJOR$0.17213+0.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571-0.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001858+0.48%
GOMBLE
GM$0.01104-2.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:30
US Senate Republicans release draft bill for crypto market structure

US Senate Republicans release draft bill for crypto market structure

Republican leaders on the Senate Banking Committee said the legislation “built on” the CLARITY Act passed in the House of Representatives last week.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04589-0.19%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01331-6.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013516+8.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 02:26
DevvStream pivots, anchors crypto treasury to BTC and SOL

DevvStream pivots, anchors crypto treasury to BTC and SOL

DevvStream's portfolio includes Bitcoin for stability, Solana for yield, and DevvE for sustainability. It hints at a broader institutional shift toward RWAs.
比特幣
BTC$118,309.99+0.83%
Solana
SOL$187.59+0.74%
DevvE
DEVVE$0.5773+4.90%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 02:13
Altcoin Season Breakout: SUI, ARB, GALA Jump 65-85% to Lead Q4 2025 Rally

Altcoin Season Breakout: SUI, ARB, GALA Jump 65-85% to Lead Q4 2025 Rally

Bitcoin and Ethereum may dominate crypto discourse, but the second half of 2025 is shaping up to reward a different class of assets that build quietly with utility as Altcoin season intensifies. As capital begins to rotate into tokens that combine infrastructure, governance, and usability, three underappreciated names are emerging: SUI, ARB, and GALA. These tokens are often ignored in mainstream narratives, yet their ecosystems, user metrics, and upcoming milestones position them for a potential breakout in Q3 and Q4. SUI: The Underestimated L1 Gaining Users Sui has developed a distinct approach among Layer 1 blockchains. Its object-based structure and parallel execution support faster, more scalable applications. Despite offering features such as zkLogin and sponsored gas to improve user experience, SUI remains less discussed compared to networks like Ethereum or Solana. Most infra today assumes you’re building alone. The Sui Stack assumes you’re building together – collaborating with users, data, other apps, and agents. It’s not just new plumbing. It’s a rethink of how software is supposed to work. Here’s how 👇 pic.twitter.com/vLk16yCmVe — Sui (@SuiNetwork) July 17, 2025 That may be changing. By mid-2025, total value locked (TVL) on Sui exceeded $580 million, based on DeFiLlama data. Activity in native DeFi platforms and early traction in GameFi are helping to build momentum. Applications like DeepBook and Navi Protocol are active on the network, while its Move-based development environment is attracting focused interest. With a market cap of over $13 billion and growing engagement levels, including 2.4 million interactions tracked by LunarCrush, Sui is seeing increased traction despite limited media focus. Sui is currently trading at $3.96 , 66% up from 30 days ago. ARB: A Governance Token Gaining Strategic Control Arbitrum remains the leading Ethereum Layer 2 network by TVL, yet the ARB token has not reflected that strength in its valuation. As of July 2025, ARB has a $2.5 billion market cap, even though Arbitrum secures over $14 billion in assets and handles large volumes across its applications. The difference now is the role of governance. Token holders are actively directing ecosystem decisions through the Arbitrum DAO, including a recent $200 million allocation to support gaming development. The rollout of Stylus, an upgrade allowing the use of programming languages like Rust and C++, may encourage broader participation from developers. As protocol use continues to expand and the DAO’s treasury oversight grows more visible, ARB may start reflecting its broader network influence. Arbitrum (ARB) has seen an 85% increase in the past month, driven by Altcoin season, and is trading at $0.48 now. GALA: From Speculative Token to Platform Asset GALA, once widely traded during the 2021 cycle, has shifted focus to building a structured Web3 ecosystem. The token now supports multiple functions across Gala Games, including in-game payments , NFT activity, and node infrastructure. While media attention has faded since its early surge, development within the platform continues. Mirandus is FREE to play until July 28th! No Exemplar? No problem. Enter the realm as a Hollow and explore a world of magic, monsters, and fortune. Your adventure begins now → https://t.co/iqj9B7dV9q #Mirandus #GalaGames pic.twitter.com/gKsvssV0Zh — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) July 18, 2025 In 2025, games such as Mirandus and Legends Reborn are nearing release, while Gala Film and Gala Music are gaining support from creators. GalaChain is being steadily decentralized, and node activity is expanding. GALA now has a market cap of around $900 million. Still, community interaction is climbing. July saw 265,000 engagements and nearly 4,000 social mentions. If the broader GameFi sector sees renewed interest, Gala’s multi-application approach may gain new relevance. The price of GALA has surged by 65% over the past 30 days and is currently trading at $0.02. The Case for Asymmetric Upside SUI, ARB, and GALA offer practical utility with limited exposure. While the market continues to focus on major tokens, these projects are seeing measurable progress in development and user participation. If capital continues shifting toward use-case-driven assets during Altcoin season , these under-recognized names could benefit from renewed interest in the months ahead.
Atlas Navi
NAVI$0.0454--%
Major
MAJOR$0.17213+0.26%
Chainbase
C$0.36906+15.28%
MAY
MAY$0.05374-1.46%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000955+0.10%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 01:21
What the market is telling us about altcoin season?

What the market is telling us about altcoin season?

Are signs like falling Bitcoin dominance, rising funding rates, and altcoin breakouts enough to declare that a full altcoin season has begun? Bitcoin climbs, altcoins gain attention Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high near $123,000 in mid-July 2025, extending its…
比特幣
BTC$118,309.99+0.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.011072+0.17%
NEAR
NEAR$2.916+2.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.002251-6.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 01:15
PNC Bank taps Coinbase to bring crypto to clients

PNC Bank taps Coinbase to bring crypto to clients

PNC Bank, one of the largest lenders in the U.S. and a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, is partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to bring digital assets and related solutions to its clients.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05846--%
U Coin
U$0.01212+1.25%
TapSwap
TAPS$0.00232--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 01:10

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand