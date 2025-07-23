MEXC Exchange
From Bitcoin's 1,000-fold Increase to 100-fold Increase in "Coin Stocks", Crypto Venture Capital Pantera's 12-year Progress
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Pantera is building a "multi-currency micro-strategy investment matrix". As one of the earliest bettors in the crypto world, Pantera Capital has bet on the dawn of Bitcoin,
PANews
2025/07/23 17:00
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of stablecoin licensing regime next week
PANews reported on July 23 that Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that the Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1, when it will
PANews
2025/07/23 16:58
What Is DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks?
The expansion of blockchain technology has long moved beyond the realm of cryptocurrency transactions and the virtual world. The industry is evolving at such a rapid pace that companies across a wide range of sectors are now actively integrating blockchain into their operational and production systems. One compelling example of blockchain’s real-world application is the […] Сообщение What Is DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks? появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/23 16:27
PENGU surpasses BONK to become the meme coin with the highest market value on the Solana chain, and its market value ranking rises to 54th
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the latest data from coingecko, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has surpassed Bonk (BONK) and ranked 54th in the cryptocurrency market value, becoming the
PANews
2025/07/23 16:22
The trillion-dollar asset management giant Charles Schwab has made a bold statement that it will "definitely compete with Coinbase" and is also planning stablecoins and tokenization
Author: Weilin, PANews As one of the leading financial services companies in the United States, Charles Schwab is accelerating its expansion into the cryptocurrency field. According to the latest statement
PANews
2025/07/23 16:09
Sahara Data Service Platform DSP is officially launched, with a first-day reward pool value of over $450,000
PANews reported on July 23 that Sahara AI officially launched the Data Service Platform (DSP), which supports users to participate in the creation of AI data sets and obtain on-chain
PANews
2025/07/23 16:05
From the Tulip Bubble to the Bitcoin Mania: History's Speculative Mirror
Source: unlock-bc Compiler: BlockWeeks In the Netherlands in the 17th century, a flower sparked the first documented financial bubble in history - the tulip bubble . This trend, which initially
PANews
2025/07/23 16:00
Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers
The cryptocurrency industry empowers users to manage their funds and investments directly, without relying on intermediaries. However, growing attention from regulatory bodies — such as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) — is making it increasingly difficult to operate with digital assets. In spring 2025, for example, Ukraine’s central bank began scrutinizing crypto cards, while […] Сообщение Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/23 15:23
CryptoQuant analyst: Ethereum may experience a pullback in the short term, but the magnitude and duration are not expected to be too large
PANews reported on July 23 that CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan said that Ethereum has recently risen sharply and may experience a correction in the short term, but the magnitude and
PANews
2025/07/23 15:13
Jack Dorsey’s Square begins onboarding merchants for Bitcoin payments
Square, the point-of-sale unit of Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc., has started onboarding merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. The rollout, confirmed by Dorsey in a July 23 post on X, marks the first phase of a wider program to enable Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 15:00
