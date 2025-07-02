MEXC Exchange
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized
At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:55
ZachXBT: At least 345 to 920 positions in crypto projects have been infiltrated by North Korean IT personnel so far this year
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto detective ZachXBT said on the X platform that his investigation found that since January 1, 2025, more than $16.58 million in payments have
PANews
2025/07/02 20:53
Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling
Useless Coin’s price continued its strong rally this week, reaching a record high even as the broader crypto market retreated. Useless Coin (USELESS), a Solana (SOL)-based meme coin, rose to a high of $0.25, up nearly 1,000% from its May…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:40
Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Kingkey Financial International (01468), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that on June 30, 2025 (after the trading hours), the company
PANews
2025/07/02 20:34
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
PANews
2025/07/02 20:29
Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, traders are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice before the end of 2025.
PANews
2025/07/02 20:26
U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.
PANews
2025/07/02 20:18
Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, digital payment and financial technology company Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the allocation of
PANews
2025/07/02 20:17
SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
PANews
2025/07/02 20:07
