Financial Times: Silicon Valley tycoons want to open banks to support cryptocurrency companies

PANews reported on July 2 that Xinhua News Agency quoted the Financial Times as saying that a group of Silicon Valley billionaires have applied for a banking license in the
PANews2025/07/02 21:27
SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space

As Shiba Inu struggles, a bold new contender, XYZVerse, is winning over traders with its fusion of sports fandom and memecoin energy. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/02 21:24
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 9.35 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 15.75 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford announced the completion of its fourth Bitcoin purchase as part of its long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve
PANews2025/07/02 21:23
North Korean hackers may hold 900+ crypto jobs, ZachXBT warns

As much as 920 North Koreans might have infiltrated crypto firms, under direction of the regime.
Crypto.news2025/07/02 21:18
Anchorage Digital Appointed Exclusive Custodian and Staking Provider for REX-Osprey SOL Spot ETF

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF launched by REX Shares and Osprey Funds has selected Anchorage Digital as the exclusive
PANews2025/07/02 21:13
Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Bitcoin venture capital studio Thesis announced the acquisition of Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli, and the transaction details were not disclosed.
PANews2025/07/02 21:08
Bitcoin Layer 2 network BOB has launched the test network ahead of schedule, and the main network will be launched in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Layer2 network BOB has launched the testnet ahead of schedule, and the mainnet is scheduled to be launched in the
PANews2025/07/02 21:03
BTC, XRP, DOGE Cloud Mining Combination Trend Remains Strong, as Users Achieve High-Frequency Daily Income

As BTC , XRP , and DOGE rally, BAY Miner’s AI-powered cloud mining lets investors earn stable daily returns without hardware. Against the backdrop of global economic fluctuations and the recovery of the cryptocurrency market, cryptocurrencies such as BTC , XRP , and DOGE have regained attention. BAY Miner’s AI cloud mining platform is helping cryptocurrency investors turn market fluctuations into stable daily income. BAY Miner allows investors to convert market volatility into high-frequency and stable daily returns through equipment-free, AI-optimized BTC , XRP , and DOGE smart cloud mining contracts. Cryptocurrency market trends and international context – BTC has reclaimed $107K , supported by ETF optimism. – SOL gains traction as NFT and DeFi demand rises. – DOGE benefits from community and payment network integration. – Rising energy costs and regulatory clarity boost cloud mining adoption. Why Choose BAY Miner Cloud Mining? ✅ Global, stable, green mining infrastructure. ✅ $15 free trial power upon registration. ✅ Full mobile access, check earnings anytime. ✅ Daily automated income, no manual work. ✅ 7 years of stable, secure operations. ✅ Supports multiple cryptocurrencies for contract purchases. ✅ Diversified flexible contracts for various strategies. Example Earning Potential Plan Investment Potential Returns Free Trial $0 Explore risk-free Mid Plan $5,000 Steady daily income Pro Plan $25,000 High-frequency daily returns Note: Profit estimates depend on network conditions and market volatility. “At BAY Miner, we make crypto mining accessible, intelligent, and profitable for everyone.” – David Lin, Product Director. How to Join BAY Miner 1. Visit the official website www.bayminer.com to register 2. Complete email/password settings 3. Receive $15 free trial contract 4. Select BTC , SOL , DOGE or combination contract 5. Start smart contract to start mining 6. Check daily income at any time Regulatory Compliance and Development Roadmap BAY Miner reports adherence to applicable global compliance standards and aims to further expand functionality in the second half of 2025. Planned features include the introduction of a native utility token (BMT), DeFi integration, and smart contract interoperability across additional Web3 applications. Conclusion BAY Miner is the representative of the next generation of crypto income, which is intelligent, efficient and compliant. As the market heats up, now is a good time to deploy BTC , XRP and SOL cloud mining contracts and reap stable returns.
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:02
Vitalik: Multiple dilemmas under digital identity + ZK technology

By: Vitalik Buterin Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News Today, the use of zero-knowledge proofs to protect privacy in digital identity systems has become mainstream to a certain extent. Various zero-knowledge
PANews2025/07/02 21:00
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
PANews2025/07/02 21:00

