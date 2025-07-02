2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Fed may cut interest rates in September or "earlier"

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Fed may cut interest rates in September or "earlier"

PANews July 2, according to Cailian News Agency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said on Tuesday that he believes the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in September or "earlier"
U Coin
U$0.01209+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 222 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 222 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 2 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $222 million, of which $113 million
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:30
The whale @qwatio’s short position was liquidated again for $50 million after adding more positions

The whale @qwatio’s short position was liquidated again for $50 million after adding more positions

PANews reported on July 2 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the insider whale @qwatio’s short position after adding positions has just been liquidated for another $50 million.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:22
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bitcoin News, the annual management fee income generated by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF "IBIT" has surpassed its flagship product S&P 500 Index
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-0.58%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.294-2.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:07
Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States

Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: I just reached a trade agreement with Vietnam. This will be a lot of cooperation between our
League of Traders
LOT$0.019+0.84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.15596+2.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.214+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:54
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00729-4.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Powerloom
POWER$0.01158-0.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:37
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
Major
MAJOR$0.17177--%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001251-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:29
DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases

DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Solana Ecosystem listed company DeFi Development Corp (stock code DFDV) disclosed details of a $112.5 million private placement, which will
Solana
SOL$187.06+0.53%
FUND
FUND$0.02323-27.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002083-3.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:26

Trending News

More

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial