2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

Stocks were mixed as trade deals and weak jobs data fueled expectations of a Fed interest rate cut.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.15596+1.99%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00763+0.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 02:11
Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report

Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report

With the US president’s ties to his family-backed business, World Liberty Financial, and a memecoin launch, Donald Trump has seen his personal wealth increase by millions in 2025.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09314-2.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.213+1.36%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012142+1.31%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001251-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 01:18
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Notcoin
NOT$0.002094-0.42%
U Coin
U$0.01209+0.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163+2.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:57
Vitalik slams fake decentralization in crypto, says founders build ‘straw houses’

Vitalik slams fake decentralization in crypto, says founders build ‘straw houses’

Buterin has called out the fake decentralization of many crypto projects, calling for stronger standards.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:03
Thesis bets big on Bitcoin’s everyday economy with Lolli acquisition

Thesis bets big on Bitcoin’s everyday economy with Lolli acquisition

Thesis, the venture studio behind Bitcoin-native powerhouses like Fold and Mezo, just made a strategic play to dominate the rewards space. The company acquired Lolli in a bid to merge earning and spending Bitcoin into one seamless loop. According to…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1667-5.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.011083+0.28%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.02137+1.56%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08218+2.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:01
Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned at the EthCC conference in France that if decentralization remains at the slogan level, Ethereum will
Share
PANews2025/07/03 00:00
Coinbase arms itself for onchain’s messiest phase with LiquiFi acquisition

Coinbase arms itself for onchain’s messiest phase with LiquiFi acquisition

Behind every successful token launch lies a mountain of overlooked headaches: vesting schedules, compliance snags, and cap table disasters. By acquiring LiquiFi, Coinbase is aiming to solve these problems and position itself as the backbone of the next crypto boom.…
Capverse
CAP$0.08174-0.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01755-0.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001251-0.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 23:55
LiquiFi Deal Boosts Coinbase Token Platform, Seeks to Simplify On-chain Vesting

LiquiFi Deal Boosts Coinbase Token Platform, Seeks to Simplify On-chain Vesting

Coinbase has acquired LiquiFi, a token management platform used by projects such as Uniswap Foundation, OP Labs (Optimism), Zora, and Ethena, for an undisclosed amount according to a blog post on July 2. Big news: We're acquiring @liquifi_finance , the leading token management platform for early-stage teams building onchain. Together we can support builders earlier in their journey, accelerating the path to economic freedom. pic.twitter.com/2rU9OYKxTe — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 2, 2025 Coinbase stated that the acquisition of LiquiFi enhances its ability to offer token cap table management, vesting, and compliance support, advancing its goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for launching and scaling on-chain businesses. LiquiFi is recognized for simplifying token ownership tracking, vesting schedules, and regulatory workflows. It has become a widely used tool among early-stage crypto teams seeking to streamline their token operations. With this integration, Coinbase seeks to address common challenges faced by builders, such as fragmented data management, legal uncertainty, and complex compliance requirements. LiquiFi automates these processes, allowing teams to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. “Launching a token today is too hard,” said Greg Tusar, vice president of institutional product at Coinbase. “With LiquiFi, we’re lowering the barrier to entry and enabling innovation at speed.” Bringing End-to-End Support to the Token Economy According to Coinbase, LiquiFi’s technology will eventually be embedded within Coinbase Prime, improving its suite of services that already includes custody, trading, and financing. This vertical integration ensures that companies issuing tokens can do so in a secure, compliant, and user-friendly environment. The firm said its long-term vision is ambitious: making token launches easier, faster, and more global than issuing traditional startup equity. For founders, employees, and investors alike, Coinbase wants to create the default infrastructure for building and scaling tokenized businesses. Whether you’re launching a new protocol or managing employee token compensation, the tools to succeed will soon be in one place. Coinbase Named by TIME as a ‘Disruptor’ Recently, TIME has named Coinbase one of 2025’s 100 Most Influential Companies , pointing to the crypto exchange as a “disruptor” for its aggressive policy advocacy in Washington. The recognition follows a sharp 26% year-to-date surge in Coinbase’s stock, which climbed from around $303 to a high of $382 after the Senate passed the GENIUS stablecoin bill on June 17. TIME noted that Coinbase , which in May became the first crypto stock added to the S&P 500 index, is “a key driver of the industry’s policy efforts in Washington, D.C.” With more industry-friendly legislation on the horizon, the publication said Coinbase could cement its role as the central hub for U.S. crypto trading. Coinbase’s influence extends beyond the U.S. On June 20, the exchange secured a license to provide digital asset services across the European Union under the MiCA regulatory framework, granted by Luxembourg’s financial regulator.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 23:52
Cryptocurrency business adds $620 million to Trump's wealth, and his business empire is no longer limited to real estate

Cryptocurrency business adds $620 million to Trump's wealth, and his business empire is no longer limited to real estate

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, US President Trump's wealth has undergone a huge transformation, and cryptocurrency investment projects have injected at least $620 million into his
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.213+1.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:51
Warning: Dozens of fake wallet plugins flood Firefox Store to steal cryptocurrency

Warning: Dozens of fake wallet plugins flood Firefox Store to steal cryptocurrency

PANews reported on July 2 that according to BleepingComputer, the security company Koi found more than 40 fake crypto wallet extensions in the official Firefox browser plug-in store, impersonating mainstream
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-0.62%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01935+0.51%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00004672-2.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:44

Trending News

More

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed

MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial