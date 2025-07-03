MEXC Exchange
Data: Ethereum stablecoin supply reaches $135.4 billion, a record high
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Token Terminal data, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has reached 135.4 billion US dollars, a record high.
PANews
2025/07/03 11:48
Synopsys said the US has lifted its export restrictions on China, and US stocks rose more than 5% in the night trading
PANews reported on July 3 that Synopsys announced that it had received a notice from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce on July 2,
PANews
2025/07/03 11:45
Sky: Over $500 million USDS was supplied in two days to obtain SPK rewards, and over 850 million SKY has been staked
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Sky’s official news, its ecosystem has made significant progress within 48 hours. Currently, more than $500 million USDS has been supplied to
PANews
2025/07/03 11:40
The "Buffett Index" soared to a record high of 205%, exceeding the levels during the Internet bubble and the 2008 financial crisis
PANews reported on July 3 that the latest data showed that the key indicator for measuring the valuation of US stocks, the "Buffett Index", has soared to 205%, a record
PANews
2025/07/03 11:23
Circle minted 250 million new USDC on Solana this morning
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Solscan data, Circle minted approximately 250 million new USDC on the Solana blockchain at 3:13 am Beijing time on July 3.
PANews
2025/07/03 10:57
Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the latest developer data shared by Sam Blackshear, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, Sui has become the second fastest growing L1
PANews
2025/07/03 10:49
The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7%
PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after two consecutive days of correction, with a general increase of about 2% to 9%. Among
PANews
2025/07/03 10:43
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.3)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/3 Update: $Company A whale bought $1.6 million and lost a lot, a
PANews
2025/07/03 10:29
3xwRKt address spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company and cashed out about $1.6 million through multiple addresses
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet address 3xwRKt recently spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company, a small-cap token with a market value of only
PANews
2025/07/03 10:25
PayPal co-founder and other tech billionaires plan to set up Erebor Bank to serve crypto and AI startups, and Erebor plans to include stablecoins on its balance sheet
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the Financial Times, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and other technology billionaires plan to set up a bank called Erebor, focusing on serving
PANews
2025/07/03 10:04
