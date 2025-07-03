MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-27 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Jupiter Core Working Group (CWG) will be disbanded, and 4.5 million JUP will be fully returned to DAO
PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter posted on the X platform that after a comprehensive assessment, it confirmed that the original four-year Core Working Group (CWG) mission has been
CORE
$0.5509
-1.09%
DAO
$0.131
+2.10%
JUP
$0.5659
+2.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:55
The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again with a loss of $381,000, and the remaining positions are still on the verge of liquidation
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, BTC officially broke through $110,000, and the "insider whale" triggered liquidation again. Five minutes ago, he
BTC
$118,289.89
+0.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:49
The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Tether helped it recover $40,000 in cryptocurrencies from the Trump-Vance inauguration scam
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice recently recovered $40,300 worth of cryptocurrency in a political fundraising scam. The successful recovery was made
U
$0.01208
+0.83%
SCAM
$0.0001377
+0.14%
TRUMP
$10.22
+1.43%
JUSTICE
$0.00006976
+1.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:19
TANSUN Technology: Credit card product solutions support stablecoins
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Zhitong Finance, an investor asked Tianyang Technology whether it was true that the company was currently promoting a credit card product that
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:14
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Bitcoin Mining Energy Plan
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cryptonews, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan's plan to provide preferential electricity prices for cryptocurrency mining. The Secretary of Pakistan's
FUND
$0.02323
-27.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:07
Metaplanet joins forces with multiple parties to acquire Thai listed company DV8
PANews reported on July 3 that Simon Gerovich, founder of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, together with Sora Ventures, UTXO Management and Thai asset management company Kliff Capital, jointly announced the
SORA
$0.0003473
-6.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:01
This cannabis company wanted to take advantage of the "coin-stock narrative" and ended up buying a "Pixiu coin"
Author: Ryo Recently, the wave of listed companies building cryptocurrency reserves has swept the world. In Mesquite, a small city in northeastern Nevada, a listed company Dogecoin Cash Inc. announced
CITY
$0.9134
+0.99%
RYO
$7.062
+1.61%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000111
-0.89%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 17:00
Tether narrows USDC’s lead on BitPay payment transactions in 2025
BitPay’s USDC stablecoin transactions accounted for almost double that of USDT in 2024, but the trend has shifted in favor of Tether this year.
USDC
$0.9995
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:49
Deribit: $2.98 billion BTC options and $584 million ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC is $106,000
PANews reported on July 3 that Deribit issued an option expiration reminder, saying that after the massive expiration of $17 billion last week, this week's scale is relatively small but
BTC
$118,289.89
+0.77%
PAIN
$1.2947
+0.02%
ETH
$3,774.22
+0.93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:46
Detailed explanation of Aave V4: How can the lending leader rebuild its moat?
Author: Matt , Researcher at Castle Labs Compiled by: Tim, PANews At the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC), Aave founder Stani announced that the new version of the protocol Aave V4
AAVE
$296.33
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:45
Trending News
More
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial