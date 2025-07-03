2025-07-27 Sunday

Tether and Adecoagro to Power Bitcoin Mining in Brazil with Renewable Energy

Tether and Adecoagro to Power Bitcoin Mining in Brazil with Renewable Energy

PANews reported on July 3 that according to an official announcement, stablecoin issuer Tether signed a memorandum of understanding with South American agricultural energy company Adecoagro to cooperate in a
PANews2025/07/03 21:02
Here’s why Bitcoin and other cryptos are up today

Here's why Bitcoin and other cryptos are up today

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, potentially signaling the beginning of a new crypto bull run. Bitcoin (BTC) surged above the key resistance level of $110,000 for the first time in nearly a month. Similarly, most altcoins jumped,…
Crypto.news2025/07/03 20:58
July Altcoin Outlook: Hyperliquid Eyes $100, Solana Rides ETF Wave, and Stablecoins Heat Up

July Altcoin Outlook: Hyperliquid Eyes $100, Solana Rides ETF Wave, and Stablecoins Heat Up

Key Takeaways : Hyperliquid surged 250% in three months and could hit $80 by Q3, analysts say. Solana’s staked ETF has been approved in the U.S., boosting ecosystem optimism. Raydium and Orca remain strong short-term plays as spot ETF approval odds reach 95% in 2025. Raydium ranked fifth among Solana DeFi projects in June with $6.17M revenue, while Pump.Fun stays the top earner despite falling numbers. Ethena flagged as a short-term watch due to regulatory shifts and its growing USDe stablecoin. The first month of summer has passed, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding firm at the top while the rest of the market stays quiet, waiting for a real altseason to arrive. In this monthly report, we look at the altcoins that analysts say could show the most potential in July. Table of Contents In This Article Hyperliquid Eyes $100 – Too Ambitious or Within Reach? Solana’s ETF Wave – Which Projects Could Surf It? Stablecoin Summer – Set to Sizzle or Stay Cool? Conclusion In This Article Hyperliquid Eyes $100 – Too Ambitious or Within Reach? Solana’s ETF Wave – Which Projects Could Surf It? Stablecoin Summer – Set to Sizzle or Stay Cool? Show Full Guide Conclusion Hyperliquid Eyes $100 – Too Ambitious or Within Reach? Hyperliquid (HYPE) has become one of the most talked-about new crypto projects. Its price has jumped nearly 250% over the past three months, while Bitcoin and many altcoins remain in a holding pattern. On June 16, HYPE hit its all-time high of $45.57. Eneko Knörr , CEO and co-founder of Stabolut , told Cryptonews that the altcoin may keep climbing: Hyperliquid leads with gasless perpetual trading and HyperBFT consensus. Price could reach $80 by Q3 2025. In 2025, crypto projects with real value and utility often struggle to grow, while meme coins continue to lead the market. Hyperliquid hasn’t broken this pattern entirely, but shows that non-meme projects can also rally. Its gasless perpetual trading platform has secured a strong niche . Daniil Kozin , Head of Business Development at EASY MM and CBDO , shared his view with Cryptonews : It’s predominantly organic growth, and the numbers support this. They’ve become the undisputed leader in decentralized perpetuals in record time. Solana’s ETF Wave – Which Projects Could Surf It? Eneko Knörr also noted that Solana’s (SOL) ecosystem could become more attractive soon, thanks to the first Solana staked exchange-traded fund (ETF) registered in the U.S.: Riding the ETF wave and scalability gains, key Solana tokens like RAY and ORCA remain strong short-term plays. Raydium (RAY) and Orca (ORCA) are decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on Solana with their own tokens listed across platforms. Raydium remains one of the most popular projects, especially after launching its meme coin launchpad, LaunchLab. In June, Raydium ranked fifth among Solana’s top 15 DeFi projects by revenue, earning $6.17 million. Pump.Fun continues to lead in revenue, although a recent Cryptonews study showed its numbers have dropped significantly from peak levels. Meme coins and their “infrastructure” remain some of the most profitable segments on Solana. For example, Axiom ranked second by revenue in June. It’s a wallet and platform mainly used for meme coin trading. However, with the Solana staked ETF, this picture could change. Moreover, a spot Solana ETF approval is expected this year, potentially bringing even more liquidity and institutional interest. This could help shift Solana’s reputation away from being just a meme coin blockchain and attract a new class of investors. Knörr added: Ecosystem projects drive adoption, while ETF approval odds for SOL sit at 95% in 2025. Potentially unlocking $1B+ inflows. Stablecoin Summer – Set to Sizzle or Stay Cool? Stablecoins remain one of crypto’s most promising markets . They serve as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto while also adding liquidity to DeFi. In 2024, they even surpassed Visa in transaction count. Knörr highlighted Ethena (ENA) as a short-term project to watch amid regulatory shifts. Ethena issues its own stablecoin, USDe (USDE), along with its ENA token. USDE launched in April 2024 and is already among the top five stablecoins by market cap. While it’s still far behind giants like Tether (USDT) and USDC, no project can compete with their scale for now. Ethena, however, is part of Ethereum’s (ETH) ecosystem and offers its own protocol and yield programs. Frank Combay , COO of Next Generation , told Cryptonews : More and more companies are integrating digital payment solutions into their systems, drawn by the key advantages of digital asset transactions: lowest transaction costs, near-instant processing speeds, and transparency. As a result, a growing number of market participants are engaging with blockchain projects to enhance their payment infrastructure and leverage these benefits. Conclusion July could bring strong momentum for Hyperliquid and select Solana projects, while stablecoins continue to cement their role as crypto’s backbone. But as always, liquidity flows and regulatory headlines will shape where altcoins go next.
CryptoNews2025/07/03 20:51
Beijing North: reached a strategic cooperation with Guofu Quantum, focusing on virtual assets and digital currency business

Beijing North: reached a strategic cooperation with Guofu Quantum, focusing on virtual assets and digital currency business

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cailianshe, Beijing Beifang (002987.SZ) stated in the investor relations activity record that the company recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guofu
PANews2025/07/03 20:50
Analysts: The door to a rate cut in July is closed

Analysts: The door to a rate cut in July is closed

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the market is focused on the expected increase in unemployment, but the actual unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1%, and the
PANews2025/07/03 20:49
Analysis: US job market remains stable, Fed may postpone rate cuts until September

Analysis: US job market remains stable, Fed may postpone rate cuts until September

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. job market performed robustly in June, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 147,000, higher than the revised 144,000 in May;
PANews2025/07/03 20:47
Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September

Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, analyst Joseph Richter said that the market may react to the decline in unemployment, but this is only part of the
PANews2025/07/03 20:45
Analysis: US non-farm data far exceeded expectations, which may ease the pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates

Analysis: US non-farm data far exceeded expectations, which may ease the pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the number of non-farm payrolls in the United States unexpectedly increased by 147,000 in June, which was not only higher than
PANews2025/07/03 20:39
European Commission President: Ready to reach agreement with US on tariffs

European Commission President: Ready to reach agreement with US on tariffs

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, European Commission President von der Leyen said that we are ready to reach an agreement with the United States on tariffs,
PANews2025/07/03 20:37
The probability of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve has declined

The probability of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve has declined

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the market currently believes that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is about 80%, lower than
PANews2025/07/03 20:35

