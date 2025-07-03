MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-27 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Fed's Bostic: U.S. economy could experience longer period of high inflation
PANews July 3 news, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Bostic said on Thursday that high inflation in the United States may continue for a period of time, which may penetrate
U
$0.0121
+1.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 23:50
Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Backpack said on the X platform: "Today, all users holding positions will receive double points rewards. For users who suffer
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 23:43
U.S. Senator Lummis announces digital asset tax legislation, proposing tax exemptions for small transactions and other measures
PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced her comprehensive digital asset tax legislation, striving to submit it to the president and welcome public comments on the
U
$0.0121
+1.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 359 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 3 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $359 million, of which $276 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 23:30
In the first half of the year, stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of the total institutional OTC transactions, of which USDC trading volume increased 29 times year-on-year
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Finery Markets' latest report shows that stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of institutional OTC trading volume in the first half of
USDC
$0.9995
-0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 23:07
The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again 50 minutes ago and lost $330,000, with a cumulative loss of $15.645 million in the past month
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" was forced to close its positions of 1,111.70 ETH and 37.96 BTC again 50
BTC
$118,289.89
+0.77%
ETH
$3,773.47
+0.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 22:34
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 16,509 ETH
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC (about $245.34 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
BTC
$118,289.89
+0.77%
ETH
$3,773.47
+0.90%
NET
$0.00012134
+1.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 22:20
Four departments organize the recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Office of the Ministry of Education, the General
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 22:04
Bank of England Governor Warns: Stablecoins Threaten Public Trust in Money
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bloomberg, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine public trust in currency as experts warned
BANK
$0.05827
-0.61%
TRUST
$0.0006286
-1.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 22:01
ZachXBT: WhiteRock founder arrested for alleged involvement in Zkasino exit scam
PANews reported on July 3 that according to a message shared by crypto detective ZachXBT, WhiteRock founder Ildar Ilham (also known as @XBT_Prometheus) was arrested by UAE law enforcement for
SCAM
$0.0001377
+0.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 21:45
Trending News
More
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial