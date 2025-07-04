2025-07-27 Sunday

How may the heavy demand for Bitcoin impact the Bitcoin lending market?

On July 1, 2025, major lending platform Ledn stopped supporting Ether and turned into a 100% Bitcoin-focused company. While the move aligns well with the wave of Bitcoin-mania, the same focus on Bitcoin from corporations, institutions, and governments poses new…
2025/07/04
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team had internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth 2.55 million US dollars) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d
2025/07/04
James Fickel deposited 80,000 ETH worth over $200 million to Coinbase Prime in nearly 20 minutes

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 30,000 ETH (US$76.45 million) to Coinbase Prime and 50,000 ETH
2025/07/04
A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past
2025/07/04
China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated
2025/07/04
As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”

Author:defizard Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends. At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2
2025/07/04
Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes

Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization. In a recent interview, the Executive Director of…
2025/07/04
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
2025/07/04
Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
2025/07/04
Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, last week, Michael Zidell, a victim of a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, sued Citibank, accusing it of ignoring "red flags". Recently,
2025/07/04

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed