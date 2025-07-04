MEXC Exchange
Ondo Finance to Acquire SEC-Regulated Broker Oasis Pro
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a broker regulated by the US SEC. After the
PANews
2025/07/04 21:02
Oregon Attorney General Seeks to Block Coinbase from Moving Securities Case to Federal Court
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, the Oregon Attorney General asked the federal court to dismiss Coinbase's motion to transfer the securities lawsuit to the federal court,
PANews
2025/07/04 21:00
China pushes Shanghai’s digital yuan model to national free trade zones
China is expanding its CBDC pilot program to its free trade zones.
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 20:46
An address containing 100 million BTC was activated after being dormant for 14.2 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 20:44
Russian State Giant Rostec Plans to Launch Ruble-Based Stablecoin and Payment Platform on Tron
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, citing TASS, the Russian state-owned giant Rostec announced that it will launch a stablecoin RUBx and a payment platform RT-Pay on
PANews
2025/07/04 20:33
Thai zoo to hold birthday party for hippopotamus Moo Deng
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Straitstimes, Thailand's Khao Kheow Zoo will celebrate the first birthday of the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng on July 10. The four-day "Moo
PANews
2025/07/04 20:30
Türkiye blocks access to PancakeSwap, marking the first time it has imposed sanctions on a DEX
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Turkiye Today, the Turkish Capital Markets Board (CMB) has blocked access to PancakeSwap for "unauthorized provision of crypto asset services." This is
PANews
2025/07/04 20:22
The total amount of crypto project financing in the first half of 2025 reached US$10.3 billion, exceeding the full year of 2024
PANews reported on July 4 that according to DL News, DefiLlama data showed that the total financing of crypto projects in the first half of 2025 reached US$10.3 billion, which
PANews
2025/07/04 20:12
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank
As the adoption of stablecoins slowly takes over, stewardship and proper regulation become a priority to maintain economic harmony. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey seems to think the same. Bailey has cautioned that the adoption of digital currencies, including stablecoins, could upset the economic applecart if proper regulation isn’t implemented. Per remarks given.. The post BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/04 20:02
Analysis: Long-term Bitcoin holders show patience with the market
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, Glassnode data showed that despite the recent profit-taking by long-term Bitcoin holders (LTHs, holding coins ≥ 155 days), more macro on-chain
PANews
2025/07/04 19:56
