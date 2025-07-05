2025-07-27 Sunday

ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy

ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, ZhongAn Online announced that it had completed the placement of 215 million new H shares, raising a total of HK$3.924 billion.
PANews 2025/07/05
Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system

Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, Tang Jianguo, member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology,
PANews 2025/07/05
Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

PANews reported on July 5 that Immutable announced on the X platform that the END token TGE has been launched. Token claims are currently open and users who have taken
PANews 2025/07/05
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets

Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau Director Paul Chan said in his
PANews 2025/07/05
Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended

Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended

PANews reported on July 5 that Glassnode chief analyst James Check tweeted that the Bitcoin treasury strategy is much shorter than most people expected, and it may have ended for
PANews 2025/07/05
The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion

The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion

With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, the traditional fiat capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins.
Crypto.news 2025/07/05
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds

Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony
PANews 2025/07/05
Fragbite Group, a listed company, has reached a financing agreement of approximately US$530,000 to support the establishment of a Bitcoin vault business

Fragbite Group, a listed company, has reached a financing agreement of approximately US$530,000 to support the establishment of a Bitcoin vault business

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish listed company Fragbite Group has reached an agreement on an investment of 5 million Swedish kronor (about 530,000 US dollars)
PANews 2025/07/05
Musk once again posts vote to establish 'American Party'

Musk once again posts vote to establish 'American Party'

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, on July 4, local time, American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the establishment of a new party,
PANews 2025/07/05
Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen

Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinbase director Conor Grogan tweeted that the BTC addresses (market value of about $8 billion) that have recently transferred large amounts of money may
PANews 2025/07/05

