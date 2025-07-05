2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million

Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, Singapore has imposed a fine of S$27.5 million (about US$21.5 million) on nine financial companies, including UBS and Citigroup, after launching
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019706-13.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:23
Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media

Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media

PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001252-0.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:09
The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade

The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade

PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the
U Coin
U$0.01208+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:04
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
VinuChain
VC$0.00603-0.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 05:00
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop

NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop

The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000123+3.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01757+0.17%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004732+1.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes

XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes

The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
恆星幣
XLM$0.4478+1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01757+0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally

ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally

After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
SQUID MEME
GAME$17.0643-7.40%
Solayer
LAYER$0.712+1.77%
艾達幣
ADA$0.8287+1.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 02:16
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
SEI
SEI$0.3419+3.95%
柴犬幣
SHIB$0.0000141+0.42%
狗狗幣
DOGE$0.23906+0.86%
Hedera
HBAR$0.29842+12.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated

Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated

PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
以太幣
ETH$3,774.57+0.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:58

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed