Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd
PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
SONIC
$0.25126
+0.01%
PANews
2025/07/06 10:50
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
PANews reported on July 6 that Vitalik Buterin responded to a user's view on the collective carbon footprint. The user pointed out that "it is normal for industry professionals to
PANews
2025/07/06 10:29
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000402
-84.77%
HYPE
$43.54
-2.00%
GO
$0.00153
+0.65%
USDC
$0.9995
-0.02%
PANews
2025/07/06 10:12
A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 18 hours ago, a whale created two new wallets and spent 4.53 million USDC to purchase 3.72 million Fartcoins at
USDC
$0.9995
-0.02%
PANews
2025/07/06 10:09
Musk announces the establishment of the "American Party" to "avoid bankruptcy of the United States"
Written by: Wall Street News Musk officially announced the establishment of the "American Party", targeting key seats in the 2026 midterm elections. According to CCTV News, on July 5 local
PANews
2025/07/06 10:06
Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam
PANews reported on July 6 that Zama founder Rand tweeted that there is no ZAMA token yet. The one on Pancake is a scam, and its FDV has reached 60
NOT
$0.002095
-0.28%
SCAM
$0.0001377
+0.14%
TOKEN
$0.01757
+0.34%
PANews
2025/07/06 09:23
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation
MORE
$0.10029
-1.06%
NFT
$0.0000004732
+0.96%
PANews
2025/07/06 08:56
Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction
PANews
2025/07/06 08:50
1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February
PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of
FUND
$0.02323
-27.40%
USDC
$0.9995
-0.02%
1INCH
$0.2871
+3.68%
PANews
2025/07/06 08:39
Bank of Canada explores technical path for retail CBDC, proposed design emphasizes privacy and speed
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Coindesk, the Bank of Canada outlined a feasible design for a Canadian digital dollar system in a new research paper. The paper
BANK
$0.05836
-0.49%
PANews
2025/07/06 08:35
