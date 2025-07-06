MEXC Exchange
Cartwright suggests that the UK's first DB pension fund will allocate 3% of its funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Cointelegraph, British pension fund consulting firm Cartwright recommended that the UK's first DB pension fund invest 3% of its funds in Bitcoin,
PANews
2025/07/06 18:39
Yusys Technologies: Continue to explore new business system upgrades and related cooperation opportunities with state-owned banks in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. Since going overseas in 2019, the company has had successful cases
PANews
2025/07/06 18:26
Michael Saylor should not burn his Bitcoin | Opinion
Saylor destroying his BTC invites speculation about further burns and damages trust in Bitcoin’s predictable issuance and introduces arbitrariness.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 18:10
Renmin University of China Financial Technology Research Institute: Promote the mutual recognition of digital RMB and controllable stablecoins
PANews reported on July 6 that the Financial Technology Research Institute of Renmin University of China wrote an article entitled "The Rise of Stablecoins: Catalyst for the New Era of
PANews
2025/07/06 18:09
The suspected Arthapala address has recharged 5,850 ETH to major exchanges in the past 5 hours
PANews reported on July 6 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 5,850
PANews
2025/07/06 18:04
Vitalik Buterin co-sponsored the EIP-7983 proposal to enhance the network's ability to resist DoS attacks
PANews reported on July 6 that Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstätter jointly proposed the EIP-7983 proposal, suggesting that the gas limit for a single Ethereum transaction be set
PANews
2025/07/06 17:38
Chan Mo-po: There are more than 210 ETPs listed in Hong Kong, with anchor assets covering digital assets, stocks, etc.
PANews reported on July 6 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay titled "Exploring New Markets and Developing New Fields to Promote Development with Increment", which
PANews
2025/07/06 17:16
The popularity of virtual assets has spread to A-shares, and many listed companies have been asked about their stablecoin layout
PANews reported on July 6 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, the popularity of virtual asset transactions has spread from Hong Kong stocks to A-shares. Recently, many listed
PANews
2025/07/06 17:10
Endless Clouds Foundation: END token transfer function will take effect within 24 hours
PANews reported on July 6 that the Endless Clouds Foundation announced on the X platform that the END token transfer function will take effect within 24 hours, which is expected
PANews
2025/07/06 17:03
Analysis: Musk's establishment of the "American Party" may take several years to resolve legal and economic difficulties
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CCTV News, can the American Party really challenge the American two-party system? Analysts believe that it is not easy to create a
PANews
2025/07/06 16:38
