Jihong Holdings: There is currently no plan to apply for a stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Jihong Co., Ltd. stated that it currently has no plans to apply for a stablecoin license.
2025/07/07 11:46
Shenzhen: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 7 that the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force Office for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name
2025/07/07 11:35
Trump says Musk ‘off the rails’ for forming political party to rival GOP
US President Donald Trump has blasted Elon Musk’s plan to start a new political party that could splinter the Republican vote in the 2026 midterm elections.
2025/07/07 11:34
Stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continue to rise, and nearly ten stocks including Shiji Information hit the daily limit
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cailianshe, stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continued to rise during the session, with Shiji Information and Xunxing shares hitting the daily limit.
2025/07/07 11:20
Babylon plans to launch the Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in Q3, and the mainnet in Q4
PANews reported on July 7 that Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon announced its 2025 roadmap, planning to launch a Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in the third quarter of this year. The first
2025/07/07 11:12
Crypto market sectors generally rose, with the Meme sector leading the rise by nearly 5%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector continued its upward trend. Affected by the recovery of the BONK ecosystem and the surge in
2025/07/07 10:54
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
2025/07/07 10:49
Trump: Tariff letter will be sent at 12 noon EST on Monday
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "I am pleased to announce that the tariff letters and/or agreements between the United
2025/07/07 10:25
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.6)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/6 Update: Bonk's daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and transaction volume
2025/07/07 10:16
Jihong Holdings: Jimiao Cloud has been connected to Lianlian Payment API interface, and stable currency collection and settlement depends on Lianlian Payment
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Gelonghui, Jihong Co., Ltd. (002803.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform that Jimiao Cloud has been connected to the Lianlian Payment API
2025/07/07 10:08
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed