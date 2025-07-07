MEXC Exchange
Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ will embrace Bitcoin, claiming fiat to be ‘hopeless’
Elon Musk plans to establish a new party called ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the U.S. He claims the party will support Bitcoin, as he deems fiat to be ‘hopeless.’ On July 7, the tech billionaire and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:52
Staking TON for UAE residency? Officials say no deal
The United Arab Emirates has officially denied claims that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a program promoted by the Toncoin ecosystem. In a joint statement released on July 6 via the Emirates News Agency, three federal bodies, the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:49
South Korea's BNK Financial Group's subsidiary submits trademark application for Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Yonhap News Agency, BNK Financial Group, a financial holding company headquartered in South Korea, announced that its affiliated companies BNK Financial Holdings,
PANews
2025/07/07 14:48
Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?
Pepeto combines staking, audited exchange demo, and cross-chain tools. With SHIB and DOGE under pressure, Pepeto targets smarter memecoin investing in 2025. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:38
GS Technologies, a listed company, has raised £1.75 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, GS Technologies Limited (London Stock Exchange: GST), a financial technology company, has conditionally completed a placement and raised £1.75
PANews
2025/07/07 14:31
UK sentences 2 men to prison over $2M cold-calling crypto scam
Two men who admitted running a crypto scheme that defrauded 65 investors have both been sentenced to over five years in prison.
PANews
2025/07/07 14:26
Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 226.42 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,000
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company announced today that it has purchased another 226.42 BTC and currently holds
PANews
2025/07/07 14:12
GateToken (GT) 2025 Q2 on-chain destruction completed, with a total destruction value exceeding US$2.748 billion
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement, the on-chain destruction of GateToken (GT) in Q2 2025 has been officially completed. A total of 1,922,789.196841 GTs were
PANews
2025/07/07 14:12
Russia targets crypto mining energy thieves, tax dodgers
Deputy Energy Minister Petr Konyushenko said the register is a step toward “legalizing the industry and reducing illegal consumption” of energy.
PANews
2025/07/07 14:09
The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 116 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,904 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that it has purchased another 116 bitcoins at a cost of
PANews
2025/07/07 14:07
