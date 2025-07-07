2025-07-27 Sunday

Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ will embrace Bitcoin, claiming fiat to be ‘hopeless’

Elon Musk plans to establish a new party called ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the U.S. He claims the party will support Bitcoin, as he deems fiat to be ‘hopeless.’ On July 7, the tech billionaire and…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 14:52
Staking TON for UAE residency? Officials say no deal

The United Arab Emirates has officially denied claims that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a program promoted by the Toncoin ecosystem. In a joint statement released on July 6 via the Emirates News Agency, three federal bodies, the…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 14:49
South Korea's BNK Financial Group's subsidiary submits trademark application for Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Yonhap News Agency, BNK Financial Group, a financial holding company headquartered in South Korea, announced that its affiliated companies BNK Financial Holdings,
PANews2025/07/07 14:48
Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?

Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?

Pepeto combines staking, audited exchange demo, and cross-chain tools. With SHIB and DOGE under pressure, Pepeto targets smarter memecoin investing in 2025. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/07 14:38
GS Technologies, a listed company, has raised £1.75 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, GS Technologies Limited (London Stock Exchange: GST), a financial technology company, has conditionally completed a placement and raised £1.75
PANews2025/07/07 14:31
UK sentences 2 men to prison over $2M cold-calling crypto scam

Two men who admitted running a crypto scheme that defrauded 65 investors have both been sentenced to over five years in prison.
PANews2025/07/07 14:26
Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 226.42 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,000

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company announced today that it has purchased another 226.42 BTC and currently holds
PANews2025/07/07 14:12
GateToken (GT) 2025 Q2 on-chain destruction completed, with a total destruction value exceeding US$2.748 billion

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement, the on-chain destruction of GateToken (GT) in Q2 2025 has been officially completed. A total of 1,922,789.196841 GTs were
PANews2025/07/07 14:12
Russia targets crypto mining energy thieves, tax dodgers

Russia targets crypto mining energy thieves, tax dodgers

Deputy Energy Minister Petr Konyushenko said the register is a step toward “legalizing the industry and reducing illegal consumption” of energy.
PANews2025/07/07 14:09
The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 116 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,904 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that it has purchased another 116 bitcoins at a cost of
PANews2025/07/07 14:07

