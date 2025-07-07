MEXC Exchange
South Korea is in the stablecoin bubble stage: once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an analysis by 100y.eth, research director of South Korea's Web3 research institution Four Pillars, South Korea is currently experiencing a stablecoin bubble
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:19
Hilbert Group, a listed company, received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy
PANews reported on July 7 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it has obtained over 200 million Swedish kronor in long-term financing from its US institutional partners. Part
PANews
2025/07/07 16:04
Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch
Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year. The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:02
Morgan Stanley analyzes three scenarios for tariff policy: Tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and it is worth paying attention to on July 9
PANews reported on July 7 that Michael Zezas, head of global fixed income and thematic research at Morgan Stanley, released a research report pointing out that although the market generally
PANews
2025/07/07 16:00
Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total $470 million in debt in restricted areas
PANews reported on July 7 that according to data shared by Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, there are still about $1.4 billion in FTX debt distribution that is unresolved.
PANews
2025/07/07 15:21
Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time
Author: Nancy, PANews The MEME launch arena has seen new changes. After just a few months of fierce competition and continuous iteration, Letsbonk.Fun finally achieved a staged victory, overturning the
PANews
2025/07/07 15:04
Chinese authorities warn of stablecoin fraud amid rising local buzz
China’s regulatory watchdog has sounded the alarm on scams and fraud tied to stablecoins and digital assets, just as public interest starts to pick up. In a statement on July 7, 2025, the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force for Preventing and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 15:04
Twitter co-founder launches beta version of decentralized messaging app Bitchat
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched the beta version of BitChat, a decentralized peer-to-peer messaging app that works without internet access. Announced on July 7 via a post on X, BitChat operates over Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, meaning it…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 15:03
Ethereum co-founder proposes transaction gas limit to improve network security and efficiency
Ethereum may soon enforce a 16.77 million gas limit on single transactions under EIP-7983, proposed by Vitalik Buterin and researcher Toni Wahrstätter to improve performance and reduce attack surfaces. According to the July 6 proposal, Ethereum can “enhance its resilience…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:55
A hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users bought 4,863 ETH for 12.5 million DAI
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users purchased 4,863 ETH at a price of US$2,569 per ETH with
PANews
2025/07/07 14:54
