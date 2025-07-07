2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure. On July 7, Kuru…
Threshold
T$0.01791+2.93%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000551-19.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002088-3.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 00:25
UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

The TON Foundation is distancing itself from early Golden Visa claims, saying the move is an independent initiative with no official backing from the United Arab Emirates government.
TONCOIN
TON$3.361+1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1452+2.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 00:10
CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion. The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7,…
Core DAO
CORE$0.5514-1.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08711-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 00:04
Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0584-0.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01761+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 7 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $101 million
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:30
The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated

The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has asked institutions that intend to issue spot Solana ETFs to
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000402-84.77%
U Coin
U$0.01213+1.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:29
Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

Arbitrum reached an all-time high in stablecoin supply, amid rising inflows.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 23:21
TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project

TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project

PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE
TONCOIN
TON$3.361+1.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:16
Threshold’s Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC is launched on Sui Network

Threshold’s Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC is launched on Sui Network

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk, Threshold Network's Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC has been launched on the Sui blockchain, allowing users to mint tBTC directly on Sui, which
SUI
SUI$4.2437+6.11%
MINT
MINT$0.010773+1.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:04
Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash

Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash

In a severe regulatory crackdown, Turkey has blocked access to 46 cryptocurrency platforms. Thousands of Turkish crypto users found themselves suddenly unable to access crypto trading platforms. The Turkish financial authorities made it clear – they are targeting both centralized and decentralized exchanges. This crackdown comes alongside the introduction of new rules for crypto exchanges.. The post Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000955+0.10%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03985-7.43%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/07 22:19

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed