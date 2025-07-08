2025-07-27 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected

Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
Polytrade
TRADE$0.15587+1.94%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4199+1.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 12:57
Ripple CEO to speak on need for crypto market structure legislation ahead of Crypto Week

Ripple CEO to speak on need for crypto market structure legislation ahead of Crypto Week

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Monday that he will address the Senate Banking Committee on the need to pass the crypto market structure legislation ahead of the House's Crypto Week, scheduled for next week.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01279-9.73%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013911+12.10%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/08 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $62.1123 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $62.1123 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$62.1123 million yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000402-84.77%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012165+1.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:51
Coinbase crypto lobby urges Congress to back major crypto bill

Coinbase crypto lobby urges Congress to back major crypto bill

US House lawmakers have been urged by 65 crypto organizations to pass the CLARITY Act, which would hand most policing of crypto to the CFTC.
Major
MAJOR$0.17175+0.04%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04597-0.21%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013911+12.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:51
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$217 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$217 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time) was US$217 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000402-84.77%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012165+1.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:49
Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins

Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 8 that according to China Business News, the reporter learned from industry insiders that Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are relatively scarce and in high demand, and
Notcoin
NOT$0.002097-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:45
Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G

Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ming Pao, Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said
Gravity
G$0.01392+1.23%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02134+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.8)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.8)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/8 Update: $AP (Musk builds a new party) Pump coin issuance news: 7.12
Memecoin
MEME$0.001859+0.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386+1.53%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008927+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:41
"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions

"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded
比特幣
BTC$118,350+0.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:28
The Bank of Korea has applied for 44 CBDC-related trademarks, many of which have entered the pre-registration publicity stage

The Bank of Korea has applied for 44 CBDC-related trademarks, many of which have entered the pre-registration publicity stage

PANews reported on July 8 that according to EBN, data released by the Korean Intellectual Property Office today revealed that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has submitted 44 trademark applications
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05843-0.32%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000551-19.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:23

Trending News

More

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”

Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea

Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers

TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed