2025-07-27 Sunday

Nasdaq-ListedReal Estate Firm Murano Plans Bitcoin Treasury Strategy With $500M Equity Deal

Murano Global, a real estate company and a hotel chain in Mexico, has become the latest to announce its Bitcoin treasury initiative. The Nasdaq-listed firm said that it has already acquired 21 BTC. The company announced on Monday that it has entered into an equity agreement of up to $500 million with Yorkville. The proceeds are “primarily” earmarked for BTC purchases, Murano noted. Additionally, Murano has also joined “Bitcoin for Corporations” as a Chairman’s Circle Member, supporting corporate Bitcoin adoption. The crypto alliance is backed by BTC Inc. & Michael Saylor’s Strategy. “We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk,” said Elias Sacal, Murano CEO and founder. Murano Global Investments $MRNO enhances its core strategy with a Bitcoin Treasury Initiative, acquiring 21 BTC. Up to $500M SEPA proceeds to bolster BTC holdings, driving capital efficiency. 🏡💸 #MRNO #Bitcoin #Murano #BitcoinTreasury pic.twitter.com/xYDYvj91wz — Murano (NASDAQ: MRNO) (@MURANOMRNO) July 7, 2025 Murano Builds Bitcoin Strategy The company stressed that it will continue with its core real estate strategy and operate its Mexican hotel and resort business, while using the operating cash flows, real estate assets, and capital market access to create a robust Bitcoin stack over time. The initiative aims to enhance capital efficiency and liquidity, generating improved yield for shareholders, the release read. Cohen & Company Capital Markets will be the acting financial and strategic advisor for Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative. Additionally, the firm is considering accepting Bitcoin for payments and BTC reward programs to enhance its hospitality operations. Following the announcement, Murano’s stock fell 3.32% in after-hours trading, after closing down 1.68% at $10.53 on the Nasdaq on Monday. The stocks are currently trading at $10.53 at the time of writing. Corporate Treasury BTC Allocations Shouldn’t be About Chasing Trends: Xapo CEO Murano has become the latest to join the growing wave of corporate crypto treasuries . According to Bitcoin Treasuries, 135 listed firms have deployed this playbook in BTC alone, led by Strategy, Metaplanet, Twenty One, among others. Seamus Rocca, Chief Executive Officer of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that though the rise of corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin is significant, “it shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It’s about allocating what a business can afford to hold over a five-to-ten-year horizon, without being forced to sell into volatility,” he said. “Our view has been, and remains, that Bitcoin deserves serious consideration—but with a disciplined, long-term framework: focus on the asset itself, avoid speculative trading, and size positions responsibly.”
CryptoNews2025/07/08 14:10
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €3 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that according to the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement signed with
PANews2025/07/08 14:09
Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2
PANews2025/07/08 14:04
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
Fxstreet2025/07/08 14:02
In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?

Author: DePINone Labs summary The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the
PANews2025/07/08 14:00
Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation
PANews2025/07/08 13:54
Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August

PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has
PANews2025/07/08 13:42
"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list

PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the
PANews2025/07/08 13:37
US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
PANews2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
PANews2025/07/08 13:00

