BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens
PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific
JANITOR
$0.003857
-4.45%
XTER
$0.1051
-1.95%
WALLET
$0.01932
+0.36%
BNB
$796.52
+1.77%
PANews
2025/07/08 15:38
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
GAINS
$0.02568
-0.42%
SHIB
$0.00001412
+0.42%
DOGE
$0.2396
+0.88%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:36
Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume
Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group. Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:30
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX
According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading
MORE
$0.10088
-0.71%
NOW
$0.00729
-3.95%
ROSE
$0.02817
+2.32%
PANews
2025/07/08 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout
PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
PANews
2025/07/08 15:06
Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots
PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by
LETSBONK
$0.07121
+6.77%
FUN
$0.013171
-2.03%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:46
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
BTC
$118,338.17
+0.78%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:40
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
ETH
$3,778.44
+1.00%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:35
BlackRock IBIT's Bitcoin holdings exceed 700,000
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph, after receiving another $164.6 million in inflows on Monday, the number of bitcoins held by the spot Bitcoin ETF under BlackRock,
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000402
-84.47%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:20
British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of
BTC
$118,338.17
+0.78%
AI
$0.1388
+1.75%
CEL
$0.0823
+2.58%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:12
Trending News
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed