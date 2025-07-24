2025-07-27 Sunday

Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet

PANews reported on July 24 that on-chain data showed that Bitcoin OG, which had been dormant for 14.5 years, had just transferred all 3,962.62 BTC (about US$469 million) it held
PANews2025/07/24 19:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million

PANews reported on July 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:05
Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken

Over $3.1 billion in crypto has been lost in 2025, according to a Hacken report. Access-control exploits are the primary cause.
PANews2025/07/24 19:04
Exclusive interview with Long Fan, founder of Conflux Network: Shanghai and Hong Kong work together to redefine the competitive advantage of China's Web3

Article written by: Lesley, MetaEra At the "Shanghai-Hong Kong 'Web3' Complementary Collaborative Development Conference" on July 19, MetaEra's CEO Jessica had an in-depth conversation with Professor Long Fan, the founder
PANews2025/07/24 19:00
Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotion from August

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph , Hong Kong will begin to implement the Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1, 2025 , prohibiting the provision or promotion of
PANews2025/07/24 18:59
Bitcoin whale movement: a dormant address for 14.5 years was activated

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Whale Alert , a dormant address containing 3,962 bitcoins (about US$ 468 million) has just been activated after 14.5 years of silence.
PANews2025/07/24 18:46
ZachXBT criticizes Yaps’ marketing for damaging the project’s brand image

PANews reported on July 24 that crypto investigator ZachXBT pointed out in an article that Yaps activities are becoming one of the main reasons for the dilution of the project's
PANews2025/07/24 18:40

