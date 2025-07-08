MEXC Exchange
Pakistan launches crypto regulatory body for digital asset sector
Pakistan has established the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to oversee and regulate the country’s crypto sector.
PANews
2025/07/08 20:11
Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review
Trump Media’s application to list and trade shares of its Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF is currently being reviewed by the U.S. SEC as of July 8. A recent filing showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:07
Tether invests in blockchain forensics firm Crystal Intelligence to fight crypto crime
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk , stablecoin issuer Tether has invested in blockchain analysis company Crystal Intelligence to enhance its ability to combat USDT -related crypto
PANews
2025/07/08 20:06
BlackRock hits 700K BTC milestone with latest purchase
Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock has been steadily stacking Bitcoin, pushing its holdings to new highs. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds over 700,000 BTC (BTC), accounting for roughly 55% of the total Bitcoin held across all US…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:06
Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR
Grayscale Investments has completed its quarterly fund rebalancing, with key changes including the addition of ONDO to the DeFi Fund and the replacement of DOT with HBAR in the Smart Contract Fund. On July 7, Grayscale Investments announced that it…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:04
ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion
PANews reported on July 8 that according to GlobeNewswire , digital asset management company ReserveOne announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company
PANews
2025/07/08 20:04
How can NFT find vitality in the cold winter? OpenSea CEO reveals three ways: technology, AI and regulations
At 3 p.m., as most of his colleagues slowly finished their workday, a 23-year-old man who calls himself “0xExceed” was just beginning his day in his apartment in Asia. He
PANews
2025/07/08 20:00
Robinhood in talks with regulators about tokenizing stocks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Solid Intel, Robinhood has begun discussions with regulators on matters related to tokenized stocks.
PANews
2025/07/08 19:41
PeckShield: Peapods Finance suspected of experiencing abnormal transactions
PANews reported on July 8 that PeckShield posted a message on the X platform to alert Peapods Finance to a suspicious transaction and attached a link to Etherscan . A
PANews
2025/07/08 19:22
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring
PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
PANews
2025/07/08 19:18
